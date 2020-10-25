Auto racing roundup: Hamilton passes Schumacher with 92nd victory

After growing up watching Michael Schumacher’s triumphs on television, Lewis Hamilton now stands above him and alone in Formula 1 history with 92 victories.
Hamilton’s win at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday also edged him closer to a seventh F1 title, the last of Schumacher’s major records left for Hamilton.
“I could only ever have dreamed of being where I am today,” Hamilton said. “It’s going to take some time to fully sink in. I can’t find the words at the moment.”
On a rainy track in Portugal, he finished nearly 25.6 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 34.5 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his eighth win of another dominant season. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap to extend his huge championship lead to 77 points over Bottas with just five races left.
In fact, the only person to get close to him was his father, with whom he shared a long hug after the race.
Hamilton won his first race in 2007 and first title the following year. But his career really took off when he replaced the retired Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013. Hamilton added five more F1 titles.
“I didn’t have a magic [crystal] ball when I chose to come to this team,” Hamilton said.
His dad, Anthony Hamilton, then filmed the scene on his i-pad as Hamilton stood on the podium while the crowd cheered himy.
“My dad is here which is amazing, my step-mum Linda is here,” Hamilton said. “I feel very blessed.”
Hamilton took a record-extending 97th career pole position, starting ahead of Bottas and Verstappen on a track being used for the first time in F1.
McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr. briefly held the race lead and then Bottas led until Hamilton passed him on Lap 20.
Newgarden’s race win doesn’t stop Dixon
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josef Newgarden’s best and probably only chance to keep his IndyCar crown was to win Sunday’s season finale.
Anything short of a victory on on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg left Newgarden with almost no path to deny Scott Dixon another championship.
Newgarden used a two-car pass for the lead to win Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as Dixon finished third to collect another ring in his storied career. The 40-year-old New Zelander won his sixth title for Chip Ganassi Racing in tactician performance of following Newgarden all day.
“Six is good. Seven sounds better, that’s the goal,” Dixon said.
Dixon has won two of the last three titles, a run interrupted last year when Newgarden won his second title. The Tennessean tied Dixon with his series-best fourth win of the season but was in too large of a hole after Dixon opened the abbreviated and pandemic-disrupted schedule with three consecutive victories.
Creed in title round with shootout win
FORT WORTH, Texas — Sheldon Creed qualified for the championship round of the NASCAR Truck Series by winning the two-lap shootout to end a wild finish at Texas on Sunday.
Creed’s series-leading fourth win put him in the championship finale at Phoenix alongside Brett Moffitt, who qualified with last week’s win at Kansas.
The green-white-checkered finish was set up when playoff contender Ben Rhodes clipped Christian Eckes with both in the top five with two laps to go. The contact sent Eckes spinning into the wall and left Rhodes with enough damage that he dropped to 20th.
Austin Hill and Zane Smith took second and third, and are the other two under the cut line with one qualifying race remaining at Martinsville on Friday.
Schumacher ends Top Fuel drought
BAYTOWN, Texas — Top Fuel victory leader Tony Schumacher won for the first time in more than two years in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park.
The eight-time season champion pushed his victory record to 85, beating points leader and defending series champion Steve Torrence with a 3.669-second run at 330.63 mph, Torrence had a 3.687 at 330.07.
Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car, Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the 10th of 11 races in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. The finale is next weekend at Las Vegas.
Johnson stayed in title contention and extended Don Schumacher Racing’s Funny Car winning streak to 13, beating Ron Capps. He won for the third time this season and 22nd overall.