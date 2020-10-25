Auto racing roundup: Hamilton passes Schumacher with 92nd victory

After growing up watching Michael Schumacher’s triumphs on television, Lewis Hamilton now stands above him and alone in Formula 1 history with 92 victories.

Hamilton’s win at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday also edged him closer to a seventh F1 title, the last of Schumacher’s major records left for Hamilton.

“I could only ever have dreamed of being where I am today,” Hamilton said. “It’s going to take some time to fully sink in. I can’t find the words at the moment.”

On a rainy track in Portugal, he finished nearly 25.6 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 34.5 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his eighth win of another dominant season. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap to extend his huge championship lead to 77 points over Bottas with just five races left.

In fact, the only person to get close to him was his father, with whom he shared a long hug after the race.

Hamilton won his first race in 2007 and first title the following year. But his career really took off when he replaced the retired Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013. Hamilton added five more F1 titles.

“I didn’t have a magic [crystal] ball when I chose to come to this team,” Hamilton said.