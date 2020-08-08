ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Austin Cindric waited through a lightning delay and then won Saturday at Road America for his fourth victory in his last five Xfinity Series races.
Cindric led early on, fell off the pace after the weather delay, then charged back toward the front about two-thirds of the way through the race. He stayed ahead through two caution flags in the last six laps and beat A.J. Allmendinger by 1.318 seconds.
Cindric is the 11th Xfinity Series winner at Road America in as many years.
After a caution flag came out with six laps left in the race, Justin Allgaier’s Chevy went off track on the restart and hit a concrete structure, causing another stoppage. They started back up with two laps remaining, and Cindric held off Allmendinger the rest of the way to extend his lead in the Xfinity Series points race.
Chase Briscoe finished third. Kaz Grala was fourth, and Andy Lally fifth.
Cindric bounced back from a tough finish July 25 at Kansas Speedway, where he settled for second place after Brandon Jones passed him on the final lap.
The Kansas race ended a string of three victories for Cindric that included a doubleheader sweep and a triumph at Texas. Cindric was declared the winner in Texas after Kyle Busch was disqualified when his car failed a postrace inspection.
Bottas tops Hamilton for Silverstone pole
SILVERSTONE, England — Valtteri Bottas edged Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim pole position for Formula 1’s 70th anniversary Grand Prix.
Hamilton appeared on course to take his 92nd career pole, but he had a poor first sector on his final run and Bottas clocked 1 minute, 25.154 seconds, 0.063 seconds ahead of the six-time world champion.
It gave Bottas his first pole since the opening race of the pandemic-delayed season in Austria, which he went on to win.
Hamilton won the next three races from pole, including last weekend in the British GP, to extend his championship lead over Bottas to 30 points in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title.
F1 is back at Hamilton’s home circuit of Silverstone this weekend for a race also closed to spectators because of the coronavirus restrictions.
Nico Hulkenberg qualified third. Max Verstappen took fourth ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo.
