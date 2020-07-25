KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brandon Jones came roaring around the outside of Austin Cindric on the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, then won the race to the finish line to win his second consecutive Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.
It was the second win of the season for the 23-year-old Jones, and it kept Cindric from matching Sam Ard’s series record by winning his fourth straight race. Cindric wound up leading 131 of 175 laps in an otherwise dominant performance.
Harrison Burton was third after it appeared he had the win locked up. Burton had a huge lead over Cindric with three laps to go after a long green-flag run, but a caution flag caused everyone to pit. Burton’s team had a much slower tire change than its Team Penske rival, and that put him playing catch-up on the first attempt overtime.
That attempt was scrapped when a wreck occurred in Turn 1 deep in the field.
Ryan Sieg finished fourth after staying on the track rather than pitting before the overtime period. Ross Chastain was fifth.
Cindric, 21, spent the entire race running near the front, just as he did in sweeping the doubleheader at Kentucky and winning last week at Texas, where Kyle Busch’s car was disqualified, moving Cindric up one spot into first place.
Cindric started outside Row 2 but quickly moved around Jones for the lead, and he wound up leading 30 of the 40 laps in winning the stage. Cindric also dominated the second stage, though Jones gave him a run in the closer laps, to secure another playoff point to help him navigate the postseason.
Crafton ends Truck Series win drought
KANSAS CITY, Kan. Matt Crafton had won more Truck Series championship than he’d had races the last couple years.
That finally changed on Saturday.
Crafton, 44, finally ended a three-year winless streak when the three-time and reigning series champ held off Christian Eckes over the final 20 laps to win the second race of a doubleheader at Kansas Speedway. It was his first victory since Eldora in July 2017, a frustrating stretch of 67 races and many near misses.
Crafton stayed out of a slew of late-race cautions to find himself at the front on the final restart. The 19-year-old Eckes, chasing his first career Truck Series win, managed to trim a deficit of more than a second to one-tenth with two laps to go, but he couldn’t make his last opening stick. He wound up cruising across in second place.
Grant Enfinger was third, Tanner Gray fourth and Ben Rhodes fifth on a stifling afternoon under the sun. It was about 90 degrees when the trucks rolled off the starting grid, one day after the heat during the late-afternoon opening race resulted in five drivers — including Crafton — getting treated afterward at the infield care center.
Zane Smith showed good speed in the doubleheader opener Friday night and finished sixth, which meant he was lining up on the outside of Row 5 when the field was inverted for the second race at Kansas Speedway.
He showed even better speed right from the start Saturday.
The 21-year-old driver from Huntington Beach, Calif., quickly worked his way through the field and held off Brett Moffitt to win the opening stage. Smith drove away from the field again in his No. 21 Chevrolet to win the second stage, too — and a third for the weekend after he was the Stage 1 winner on Friday night.
