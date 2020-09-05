Auto racing roundup: Late move gives Jones Xfinity victory

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Brandon Jones swept past leaders Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin two laps from the end to take the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.
Jones looked as though he’d simply be a spectator to the up-front battle over the final 20 laps between Chastain and Hamlin, who had moved up from starting last to contend for the win.
Hamlin, a Manchester High graduate, had cleared Chastain two laps from the end when Chastain bumped him from behind, opening things up for Jones to slide in front.
That was all Jones needed for the win, his third of the season and fourth of his career.
“You saw them really racing hard and I knew I was catching them,” Jones said.
It didn’t look that way as Hamlin kept charging from behind in seeking his sixth career Xfinity win at Darlington.
Hamlin quickly moved behind Chastain after a final restart with 21 laps left. The NASCAR Cup Series driver stalked Chastain much of the way, several times pulling alongside before falling back to second.
Hamlin finally grabbed the lead with two laps left. Chastain wasn’t done, bumping Hamlin from behind to cause both to lose momentum — enough for Jones to push on past for the victory.
Chastain held on for second, Ryan Sieg was third, Riley Herbst fourth and Hamlin fifth.
It was the second straight year Hamlin had a hard-luck Xfinity finish at Darlington. He was disqualified in 2019 after crossing the line first when his car was found to be out of regulation.
Chastain’s finish locked him into the Xfinity playoffs. The series has three races remaining — two next weekend at Richmond — before its postseason starts.
Hamilton sets lap mark in F1 trials
Lewis Hamilton drove the fastest Formula One lap ever to grab pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, nudging Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just 0.069 seconds.
But Ferrari’s troubles deepened as both drivers failed to qualify inside the top 10 at the team’s home circuit for the first time since 1984, with Sebastian Vettel not even making it out of Q1.
Defending champion Hamilton raced around the 3.54 miles of asphalt at the so-called Temple of Speed in the fastest lap recorded in the sport at 164.267 mph. That eclipsed Kimi Raikkonen’s one-lap record of 163.785 mph, set by the former world champion on his way to pole at Monza two years ago.
Bottas and Hamilton exchanged track records on their way to securing yet another Mercedes front-row lockout. McLaren driver Carlos Sainz — who moves to Ferrari next year — was third, 0.808 behind the British driver and just ahead of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.
It was a record-extending 94th pole for Hamilton and he will start as favorite to win for a 90th time on Sunday, which would move him within one victory of Michael Schumacher’s record.