Auto racing roundup: Late move gives Jones Xfinity victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Brandon Jones swept past leaders Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin two laps from the end to take the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

Jones looked as though he’d simply be a spectator to the up-front battle over the final 20 laps between Chastain and Hamlin, who had moved up from starting last to contend for the win.

Hamlin, a Manchester High graduate, had cleared Chastain two laps from the end when Chastain bumped him from behind, opening things up for Jones to slide in front.

That was all Jones needed for the win, his third of the season and fourth of his career.

“You saw them really racing hard and I knew I was catching them,” Jones said.

It didn’t look that way as Hamlin kept charging from behind in seeking his sixth career Xfinity win at Darlington.

Hamlin quickly moved behind Chastain after a final restart with 21 laps left. The NASCAR Cup Series driver stalked Chastain much of the way, several times pulling alongside before falling back to second.

Hamlin finally grabbed the lead with two laps left. Chastain wasn’t done, bumping Hamlin from behind to cause both to lose momentum — enough for Jones to push on past for the victory.