Auto racing roundup: Moffitt wins Truck Series shootout in K.C.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brett Moffitt wasn’t about to finish second again — not with a spot in the NASCAR Truck Series finale on the line.
So when Zane Smith tried to pass him with three laps to go, Moffitt moved down ever so slightly and sent his teammate into a spin along the backstretch. Then, the 28-year-old from Iowa held off a field full of playoff contenders, winning a two-lap shootout to the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.
“A bad block by me,” Moffitt said. “He got around me in lapped traffic, then I just put it on the line to run him back down. We got there and I tried to throw a block and we’re racing for everything right now. I apologize for that.”
Moffitt got a big push from another teammate, Sheldon Creed, on the final restart and then beat the winner of the first two stages to the finish line. It was Moffitt’s first win of the season after four runner-up finishes.
It couldn’t have come at a better time, either. It was the first of three Truck Series races that will trim the playoff field from eight to four for the finale, and the victory means that Moffitt won’t have to worry about qualifying the next two events.
Austin Hill finished third with Grant Enfinger fourth and Chandler Smith fifth.
Smith wound up 11th and is the last driver above the cut line. Enfinger is 7 points back after his top-five run, while Matt Crafton is next after finishing eighth. Ben Rhodes and Tyler Ankrum are the last two in the standings.
Moffitt, who was second in the July race at Kansas, had the lead with 10 to go when Smith went around him. Moffitt began riding the wall and quickly closed the gap, then passed Smith as the GMS Racing pair hit the start-finish line.
Smith got a run on Mofitt down the backstretch but got too close to the No. 23 Chevrolet, and Smith came close to saving his own truck as he slid down the entire backstretch.
“I’m really not going to say much about it because I’ll probably get into trouble, but that felt like it was ours,” Smith said.
Enders captures
Pro Stock victory
ENNIS, Texas — Erica Enders regained the Pro Stock points lead Saturday, beating Jason Line in the final round of the rain-delayed Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals at the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex.
The defending season champion raced to her third victory of the season and 28th overall, finishing in 6.572 seconds at 208.49 mph in her Camaro in the finale in the event postponed two weeks ago in Madison, Ill., because of cold temperatures and wind direction.
Pro Stock Motorcycle points leader Matt Smith beat teammate Scotty Pollacheck in the final round of the Midwest Nationals. Smith has two victories this season and 26 overall.
In qualifying for the FallNationals, Steve Torrence took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel, Matt Hagan in Funny Car, Deric Kramer in Pro Stock, and Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.