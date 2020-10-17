Auto racing roundup: Moffitt wins Truck Series shootout in K.C.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brett Moffitt wasn’t about to finish second again — not with a spot in the NASCAR Truck Series finale on the line.

So when Zane Smith tried to pass him with three laps to go, Moffitt moved down ever so slightly and sent his teammate into a spin along the backstretch. Then, the 28-year-old from Iowa held off a field full of playoff contenders, winning a two-lap shootout to the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.

“A bad block by me,” Moffitt said. “He got around me in lapped traffic, then I just put it on the line to run him back down. We got there and I tried to throw a block and we’re racing for everything right now. I apologize for that.”

Moffitt got a big push from another teammate, Sheldon Creed, on the final restart and then beat the winner of the first two stages to the finish line. It was Moffitt’s first win of the season after four runner-up finishes.

It couldn’t have come at a better time, either. It was the first of three Truck Series races that will trim the playoff field from eight to four for the finale, and the victory means that Moffitt won’t have to worry about qualifying the next two events.

Austin Hill finished third with Grant Enfinger fourth and Chandler Smith fifth.