NEWTON, Iowa — Josef Newgarden was seething after a fifth-place finish in the opener of the IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa, insisting he had the best car of the night and misfortune cost him the win.
The two-time series champion left nothing to chance Saturday night.
Newgarden started from the pole and led nearly wire to wire to win the second race, giving team owner Roger Penske a sweep of the IndyCar races after Simon Pagenaud’s win in the opener.
“I don’t know what we have to do to keep the bad luck off us, but hopefully this is a start,” Newgarden said. “I was so disappointed for the guys yesterday. I was angry for them because I thought we had the best car. So I thought everyone was determined to come back and have a good race.”
The Tennessee driver led 214 of the 250 laps to became the first to win an Iowa IndyCar race from the pole.
Will Power finished second after wrecking out of the doubleheader opener. Graham Rahal was third for his first podium in more than a year, while Pagenaud again came from the back to finish fourth and series leader Scott Dixon was fifth.
Pato O’Ward was the only one putting much fear in Newgarden until a mistake on a pit stop midway through the race cost him dearly. O’Ward’s rear tire was not properly secured — a similar problem caused Power’s wreck the previous night — and he had to hit the brakes and get pushed back to his stall to have it tightened.
O’Ward returned to the track a lap down and was forced to play catch-up. He wound up finishing 12th.
Kyle Busch claims Truck Series victory
FORT WORTH, Texas— Kyle Busch won the Truck Series race at Texas on Saturday night, getting the victory in his second race of the day after a postrace disqualification took away an apparent Xfinity win.
Busch retook the lead after a chaotic final green-flag stop with 36 laps to go. He had to slam his brakes on entry to pit road to avoid a penalty, then almost pulled into the wrong pit stall. He initially veered toward the No. 18 markers — the number of his Cup car — instead of the box a few yards further ahead for the No. 51 Toyota truck he was driving.
It was a 1-2 finish for Busch’s team, with the veteran finishing 0.777 seconds in front of 19-year-old rookie Christian Eckes, the driver of that No. 18 Toyota that Busch owns.
The victory was the 212th for Busch in NASCAR’s top three series.
Hamilton wins eighth Hungarian GP
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher’s single-venue record and take the championship lead on Sunday.
Hamilton’s latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver’s 86th GP win moved him just five behind the German great Schumacher’s F1 record of 91.
Schumacher won the French GP eight times when it was held at Magny-Cours. Hamilton first won here in 2007, and his first success with Mercedes also came at the Hungaroring track in 2013, the year after replacing Schumacher on the Silver Arrows team.
Verstappen drove superbly to hold off Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished less than one second behind him in third to relinquish the championship lead after three races.
NHRA finals rained out
INDIANAPOLIS — Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway.
The event will be completed during the NHRA U.S. Nationals at the track Sept. 3-6.
