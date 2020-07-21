Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve left Tuesday’s exhibition game against the Royals in Kansas City in the fourth inning with a left leg contusion. He’s listed as day to day.
Altuve, who overcome an early left hamstring injury last year to hit .298 with 31 homers and 74 RBIs with a big second half, suffered the injury when he scored from third on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Yuli Gurriel. The throw from Royals right fielder Brett Phillips reached home just ahead of Altuve, but catcher Meibrys Viloria dropped the ball as he tried to make a tag. Altuve didn’t slide, but he was in pain after falling to the ground after crossing the plate.
The Astros have two days to get Altuve ready in time for Friday’s regular-season opener against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park.
Nats beat Orioles in tuneup
Patrick Coribin struck out four and allowed two runs off six hits in five innings, and Howie Kendrick and Starlin Castro each drove in two runs in the Washington Nationals’ 6-4 exhibition win over the vistiing Baltimore Orioles
O’s to start Milone in opener
Tommy Milone was signed as one last rotation depth piece for the Orioles a week into spring training. He’ll get the biggest assignment of the season Friday after manager Brandon Hyde told the veteran left-hander that he would be starting the opener against the Boston Red Sox in place of All-Star John Means, who is hampered by an arm issue.
Milone, 33, was a minor league free agent signing who spent 2019 with the Seattle Mariners, recording a 4.76 ERA. Milone came to the Orioles this spring with a career 50-47 record and a 4.47 ERA in 174 games, mostly as a starter.
Elsewhere
Dodgers: Los Angeles optioned infielder Gavin Lux and agreed on a one-year deal with pitcher Jake McGee. Lux arrived late to summer camp and has appeared in only a few of the team’s intrasquad games.
Blue Jays: Toronto’s front office has told its players that Pittsburgh and Baltimore are possibilities for where team will hold home games this year after Canada’s government barred the club from playing in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic, outfielder Randal Grichuk said.
