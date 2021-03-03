Baseball notes: Nats' Lester leaves camp to remove thyroid gland

Washington Nationals left-hander Jon Lester is leaving spring training camp to have surgery for the removal of his thyroid gland, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.
Lester, 37, was to travel from West Palm Beach, Fla., to New York on Wednesday. The Nationals said the operation is planned for Friday.
“Hopefully, he can pitch again in about a week,” Martinez said. “We want him to get it taken care of now, so it’s not an issue.”
Martinez said the Nationals “still have plans, as of right now, that he will start the season with us on his scheduled day, but we’ll have to see — after this procedure’s done — how he’s feeling.”
In 2006, Lester’s rookie season with the Boston Red Sox ended early because he was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma.
He underwent chemotherapy treatments and returned to the Red Sox at spring training before the following season.
Lester is entering his 16th year in the majors and first with Washington. He was a free agent and joined the Nationals on a $5 million, one-year contract after playing the past six seasons with the Chicago Cubs.
Boone takes leave to get pacemaker
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone is taking a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days.
New York said the procedure was likely to be performed later Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Fla.
Boone said the medical team is “confident that today’s surgery will allow me to resume all of my usual professional and personal activities and afford me a positive long-term health prognosis without having to change anything about my way of life. I look forward to getting back to work in the next several days.”
The 47-year-old is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager. The team started the exhibition season Sunday and was scheduled to play its fourth game on Wednesday night against Toronto in Tampa.
“As many of you know, I underwent open-heart surgery in 2009, and I wanted everyone to understand where I’m at regarding the procedure that’s taking place today,” Boone said. “Over the last six to eight weeks, I’ve had mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath. As a result, I underwent a series of tests and examinations in New York prior to the beginning of spring training, including multiple visits with a team of heart specialists. While the heart checkup came back normal, there were indications of a low heart rate, which, after further consultations with doctors in Tampa, necessitates a pacemaker.”
Boone played in the major leagues from 1997 to 2009 and was an All-Star for the Yankees in 2003, the year his 11th-inning home run off Boston’s Tim Wakefield in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series won the pennant for New York.
Houston’s Valdez has broken finger
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdéz has a fractured left ring finger, an injury that could deal another blow to the team’s banged-up starting rotation.
The 27-year-old was hurt on the fifth pitch of his spring training debut Tuesday at Port St. Lucie, on a one-hopper off the bat of the New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor for the second out of the first inning. The ball hit the finger as he grabbed the ball, and after throwing to first for the out, Valdéz flexed the finger several times.
He took a few warmups and stayed in the game. Valdéz finished two innings, throwing 24 pitches.
Valdéz was 5-3 with a 3.57 ERA in 10 starts and one relief appearance last year, striking out 76 and walking 16 in a team-high 70ª innings.
Houston already was missing ace Justin Verlander, the former Goochland High School standout who probably will miss the entire season following Tommy John surgery on Sept. 30. Valdéz had been projected to be part of a rotation that includes Zack Greinke, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr. and José Urquidy.
Arizona’s Locastro tests positive for virus
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro has tested positive for COVID-19.
Manager Torey Lovullo said that Locastro tested positive on Tuesday night and would be out for 10 days unless there had been a false positive. Lovullo added that Locastro feels good and currently has no symptoms.
Locastro, 28, is expected to have a sizable role with the Diamondbacks this season, either as the starting center fielder or a versatile backup outfielder. He hit .290 last season with two homers and four stolen bases in 33 games.
Elsewhere
Marlins: Veteran left-hander Gio González agreed to terms on a minor league contract with Miami and will take part in their major league camp. González pitched in 12 games last year for Chicago White Sox with four starts and had an ERA of 4.83. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams.
Cubs: Infielder Eric Sogard and Chicago agreed to a minor league contract. Sogard, 34, hit .209 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 43 games for Milwaukee last season.