Baseball notes: Schwarber reaches deal with Nationals

WASHINGTON — Now that they’re both with the Washington Nationals, Kyle Schwarber recalls joking around with Dave Martinez when both were with the Chicago Cubs — Schwarber a slugger, Martinez a bench coach.
“He goes, ‘Whenever I get a manager’s job, you are going to come over, and you are going to play for me,’” Schwarber recounted. “And now it’s come to fruition.”
The power-hitting outfielder who had a big 2019 and a disappointing 2020 signed a one-year contract with Washington for 2021 that guarantees him $10 million, and Schwarber said Saturday his relationship with current Nationals skipper Martinez was “a big factor.”
“Davey was a huge influence on me in baseball,” Schwarber said, noting that Martinez helped him make the transition from catcher to outfielder in Chicago.
“I love him. I’m so excited to be playing for this guy. I know he’s a baseball guy. He cares about his players,” Schwarber said.
Schwarber will make $7 million this season and the contract includes a mutual option for 2022 that would be worth $11.5 million if exercised or guarantee a $3 million buyout if not.
Schwarber was able to sign with any club after becoming a free agent last month when he was nontendered by the Cubs. He was a member of their drought-ending 2016 World Series championship team — and Martinez was on then-manager Joe Maddon’s staff at the time — hitting .412 in the Fall Classic after missing much of that season with an injured left knee.
He was taken by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft.
Schwarber, 27, struggled at the plate during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season, hitting .188. A year earlier, he produced 38 homers and 92 RBIs, and a .250 batting average, all career highs.
Schwarber could take care of two needs that Washington general manager Mike Rizzo outlined heading into the offseason: a corner outfielder and a power hitter to help protect Juan Soto, the 22-year-old who was the NL batting champion last season, in the lineup.
Unless the designated hitter rule is brought back to the NL in 2021, it seems likely that Schwarber would start in left field, with Soto sliding from that spot over to right field, where he saw a bit of time late last season.
The Nats went 26-34 in 2020 and tied for last place in the NL East, a year after winning the franchise’s first World Series title.
Phillies, Giants
swap right-handers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Sam Coonrod from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-hander Carson Ragsdale.
Coonrod, 28, went 0-2 with three saves and a 9.82 ERA in 18 appearances for the Giants last season. He is 5-3 with three saves and a 5.74 ERA in two seasons with the Giants.
Ragsdale was selected by the Phillies in the fourth round of the June 2020 draft out of South Florida.
Blue Jays sign Cole
TORONTO — The Blue Jays signed right-hander A.J. Cole to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Cole appeared in 24 games as a reliever for the Blue Jays in 2020, going 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA. The team nontendered him Dec. 2 to open up roster spots but kept the door open for a return.
Cole, 29, made his big league debut in 2015 with the Nationals and has had stints with the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians prior to joining Toronto in 2020. He is 14-10 with a 4.65 ERA in 103 career games.