BALTIMORE — Howie Kendrick doubled, homered and drove in three runs Monday night as the Washington Nationals continued to tune up for the regular season with a 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg started for the Nationals and pitched five innings, allowing one run on six hits. He struck out six and walked none.
Jose Iglesias had three hits, and Anthony Santander and Renato Nunez added two apiece.
Washington won its first summer camp game after losing to Philadelphia 7-2 on Saturday night. The Nationals and Orioles will play again Tuesday night in Washington to wrap up their exhibition schedules.
O’s put Smith on IL, unsure about Means
The Orioles placed outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. on the 10-day injured list, and manager Brandon Hyde isn’t sure if left-hander John Means will be able to start the opener at Boston on Friday night.
Smith recently returned to the team after testing positive for COVID-19 and still needs time to get into baseball shape.
Hyde said the Orioles have the option of activating Smith “at any time” and that he could still be on the opening-day roster. But at this point, Smith is still trying to work his way back.
Means developed a sore arm late last week and missed his scheduled outing Sunday night in an exhibition game at Philadelphia. He hasn’t been ruled out from starting the opener, but that would require a quick recovery.
“We’re definitely going to take a conservative route with John,” Hyde said in a video conference Monday before the Orioles hosted Washington in an exhibition game. “We’re still weighing our options.”
Means went 12-11 with a 3.60 ERA as a rookie last year. He was Baltimore’s All-Star representative and poised for his first career opening-day start.
There were other injury concerns as the Orioles neared the start of baseball’s abbreviated 60-game season. Outfielder Stevie Wilkerson was examined by a hand specialist after hurting the ring finger on his left hand Sunday night, and outfielder Austin Hays got Monday off after being struck in the knee by a pitch in Philadelphia.
Braves remove ‘Chop On’ sign at entrance
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have removed a “Chop On” sign that sat near an entrance to Truist Park and are still considering their stance on the fans’ tomahawk chop chant.
The removal of the wooden sign came as the team changed its slogan from “Chop On” to “For The A” for the 2020 season.
The Braves said they would continue to examine the chant after the 2019 season, a process that continues.
Since there will be no fans at Braves’ home games for at least the start of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season, the team may feel no urgency to release a new policy on the chant.
The Braves have announced firm plans to keep their team name. The team said in a letter to season ticket holders on July 10, “We will always be the Atlanta Braves.”
Elsewhere
Royals: Kansas City placed right-hander Jakob Junis on the injured list to allow him to continue preparing for the upcoming season after he missed the first part of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.
Junis, 27, test positive for COVID-19 during initial testing several weeks ago. The Royals said he was cleared about a week ago to return to baseball activities but that he is not yet ready for regular-season competition.
Junis went 9-14 with a 5.24 ERA in 31 starts last season.
Athletics: Oakland left-hander A.J. Puk was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained shoulder and traveled to Los Angeles to be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Puk, a top prospect expected to be in the A’s rotation, was also bothered by the issue during spring training months ago.
Right-hander Daniel Mengden will fill that spot at the back end of the A’s rotation, manager Bob Melvin said before an exhibition game against the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants, meanwhile, will be missing two key members of their infield for opening day Thursday in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. First baseman Brandon Belt is nursing a sore right heel while third baseman Evan Longoria has a moderate oblique strain on the right side.
Tigers: Casey Mize is not starting the season with Detroit, which reassigned him and several other top prospects to its alternate training location.
Mize, a right-hander who was the top pick in the 2018 draft, has been in camp with the Tigers and certainly could still contribute this year.
Detroit also reassigned right-hander Matt Manning, outfielder Riley Greene and infielder Spencer Torkelson to the alternate training location. Torkelson was the top pick in this year’s draft.
Blue Jays: Toronto is talking to several teams about sharing a major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred the team from playing in its home stadium amid the pandemic, general manager Ross Atkins said Monday.
He declined to identify the teams but said the Blue Jays have more than five contingency plans.
Canada denied the Blue Jays’ request to play at Rogers Centre because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging.
Nationals: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of the regular season.
The Washington Nationals said that Fauci — a fan of the reigning World Series champions — accepted the team’s invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday night.
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season.
