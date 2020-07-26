HOUSTON — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least two weeks.
Astros manager Dusty Baker announced the injury to the former Goochland High and Old Dominion University standout after Houston’s 7-6 loss to the Mariners on Sunday.
Baker denied a report that said the injury would end Verlander’s season. He said Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks.
Verlander, 37, had groin surgery in March but recovered in time to pitch for the Astros on opening day Friday with the season delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Baker said Verlander felt “tenderness” in his arm during his start on Friday, where he pitched six innings and got the win. He had an MRI on Saturday, and now he’ll miss at least roughly a third of this 60-game regular season.
Rodriguez awaiting test results on heart
BOSTON — Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez said he is awaiting results of additional testing after doctors recently discovered an issue with his heart they believe is a result of his recent bout with COVID-19.
The 27-year-old left-hander tested positive for the coronavirus before the start of summer camp, but was cleared and returned to workouts on July 18.
He hasn’t had another positive coronavirus test, but said an MRI revealed a condition called myocarditis, that the team’s medical staff felt was serious enough to shut him down for at least a week.
He’s been restricted from baseball activities since July 23.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that is usually due to a viral infection. The inflammation can lead to arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy or heart failure.
Rodriguez’s doctors told him that 10-20% of people who have had COVID-19 also have been diagnosed with myocarditis.
Rodriguez previously said his bout with the coronavirus had left him feeling “100 years old” and that it took him about 10 days before he was able to do any light throwing. He said he’s not experiencing any COVID-19-related symptoms.
Cincinnati puts Moustakas on IL
CINCINNATI — Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas went on the injured list Sunday after he woke up feeling sick, and center fielder Nick Senzel was a late scratch from Cincinnati’s lineup for the final game of a series against the Detroit Tigers.
The moves came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19. Davidson was the Reds DH in their season opener on Friday night, when Moustakas drove in four runs for a 7-1 win.
Manager David Bell said Moustakas didn’t feel well when he woke up Sunday morning and was told to stay home as a precaution.
There was no immediate explanation for why Senzel was scratched about an hour before the scheduled start of the game.
Elsewhere
Marlins: Miami starter Jose Urena was a late scratch against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. The Marlins did not disclose the reason. He was Miami’s opening-day starter in 2018 and 2019.
The Marlins started right-hander Robert Dugger against Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez in the series finale.
Yankees: Clint Frazier‘s path to the big leagues in the Yankees organization was never going to be easy. The prospect with “lightning quick” bat speed and below average defense was blocked at both corners even before the Yankees converted Miguel Andujar to the outfield.
Frazier was again the victim of numbers on Saturday night. Giancarlo Stanton is healthy and likely to permanently occupy the designated hitter role; Aaron Judge is also healthy in right; Andujar can back up Brett Gardner in left; and Mike Tauchman is the obvious choice to back up a healthy Aaron Hicks in center. So Frazier was optioned to the taxi squad.
“Clint’s ready to be an impact player in this league there’s no doubt in my mind,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Unfortunately for him, he is blocked right now with a lot of good outfielders and kind of needing to add a pitcher, obviously two pitchers in this case, to give us a little depth... Clint was the odd man out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.