Baseball notes: Yanks slugger Voit faces knee surgery

TAMPA, Fla. — Major league home run champion Luke Voit needs knee surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear, an injury that opened a New York Yankees roster spot for Jay Bruce on Saturday as a converted first baseman.
Voit will not have any baseball activities for three weeks after the operation on his left knee, manager Aaron Boone said. Voit is expected back in May.
The injury to Voit, who hit 22 homers in the pandemic-shortened season, played a role in the decision to add Bruce, who attended spring training with a minor league contract.
Bruce has played 1,510 major league games in the outfield and 54 at first base, including two last season.
Bruce gets a contract paying $1.35 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 should he be assigned to the minors.
Bruce entered Saturday with a .194 average, two homers and three RBIs in 31 at-bats during spring training.
Boone said outfielder Michael Tauchman, who is out of minor league options, is set to be an extra outfielder.
Right-hander Clarke Schmidt was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow strain, opening a spot for Bruce on the 40-man roster.
Meanwhile, the Yankees’ starting rotation fell into place when Deivi García was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
New York’s decision left Domingo Germán as the fifth starter behind Gerrit Cole, Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery. Germán missed last season while serving a suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
Luis Severino is expected back in June or July following his rehab from Tommy John surgery.
Nationals send Kieboom to Rochester
Washington will not open the season with Carter Kieboom as their starting third baseman.
Kieboom, 23, was among the players optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday. He had been competing for the starting job this spring as he did last year.
The Nationals selected veterans Jordy Mercer and Hernán Pérez to the major league roster, and both — along with utility man Josh Harrison — could play second or third. Second baseman Luis García was optioned to Rochester as well.
Kieboom platooned third base with veteran Asdrúbal Cabrera in 2020, his first major league season at the position. He hit .202 with a .966 fielding percentage over 30 starts.
The Nationals also optioned left-hander Sam Clay, right-hander Kyle McGowin and outfielder Yadiel Hernandez to Triple-A.
Braves add Sandoval to big league roster
Atlanta added third baseman Pablo Sandoval and told infielder Ehire Adrianza he will be put on the major league roster as the deadline for decisions on free agents who had gone to spring training with minor league contracts came Saturday.
The Chicago Cubs told infielder Eric Sogard he will be added.
Detroit, having already told pitcher Julio Teheran he will be on the roster, informed pitcher Derek Holland he will be added and decided to pay a $100,000 retention bonus to keep pitcher Erasmo Ramirez.
Under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, players who became free agents after the World Series and then went to spring training with minor league contracts had to be told by noon Saturday that they would be added to the 40-man roster, paid the retention bonus or released.
Released players can re-sign with the same team.
Miami paid the retention bonus to catcher Sandy Leon, the only other player given the bonus.
Oakland told infielder Jed Lowrie he will be added, and Philadelphia informed pitcher Brandon Kinztler and infielder Matt Joyce they will be added.
Texas committed to add pitcher Ian Kennedy and infielder Brock Holt, and Toronto told infielder Joe Panik he will be added.
Frazier opts out
of deal with Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Todd Frazier won’t be a Pittsburgh Pirate after all. The two-time All-Star has opted out of his contract, making him a free agent.
Frazier hit .250 with three homers in 12 spring training for the Pirates. Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton called Frazier “a good player” but said finding a spot for him on the bench might have been difficult if the Pirates carry 14 pitchers into the regular season.
Elsewhere
Red Sox: Closer Matt Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be ready for opening day.
Manager Alex Cora said that Barnes is asymptomatic. Matt Andriese, who was scheduled to start a spring training game against Pittsburgh, was scratched because of contract tracing.
Barnes had emerged as the top candidate for the closer’s job this spring. He will need to remain out for at least 10 days.
Brewers: Milwaukee re-signed pitcher Jordan Zimmermann to a minor league contract one day after releasing him.
This move enables the Brewers to send the right-hander to their alternate site in Appleton, Wis.
Zimmermann, 34, made All-Star teams with Washington in 2013 and 2014, but he has struggled with injuries the past two seasons. He went 0-0 with a 7.94 ERA in three appearances for Detroit last year.
Rockies: The morning after throwing in a game, Colorado right-handed reliever Scott Oberg showed up at the training facility in Arizona with a scary sensation that’s become familiar — numbness in his pitching arm.
The blood-clot issue — the one he hoped was finally behind him — had returned.
After surgery Thursday to dissolve blood clots in his right elbow, the status of Oberg for the season — possibly for his career — remains unknown. The Rockies placed Oberg on the 60-day injured list Saturday.
What’s next for Oberg will be more consultations with specialists to see what else can be done as he deals with blood clots for the fourth time in his career.
It’s a big blow to the Colorado bullpen. Oberg, 31, was working his way back to the mound after missing all of the 2020 pandemic-shortened season because of a blood clot.
Indians: Cleveland traded right-hander Adam Plutko to Baltimore, a move that brings some clarity to their bullpen situation. Cleveland will get a player to be named or cash in return for Plutko, who was out of minor league options.