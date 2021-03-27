Baseball notes: Yanks slugger Voit faces knee surgery

Barnes had emerged as the top candidate for the closer’s job this spring. He will need to remain out for at least 10 days.

Brewers: Milwaukee re-signed pitcher Jordan Zimmermann to a minor league contract one day after releasing him.

This move enables the Brewers to send the right-hander to their alternate site in Appleton, Wis.

Zimmermann, 34, made All-Star teams with Washington in 2013 and 2014, but he has struggled with injuries the past two seasons. He went 0-0 with a 7.94 ERA in three appearances for Detroit last year.

Rockies: The morning after throwing in a game, Colorado right-handed reliever Scott Oberg showed up at the training facility in Arizona with a scary sensation that’s become familiar — numbness in his pitching arm.

The blood-clot issue — the one he hoped was finally behind him — had returned.

After surgery Thursday to dissolve blood clots in his right elbow, the status of Oberg for the season — possibly for his career — remains unknown. The Rockies placed Oberg on the 60-day injured list Saturday.