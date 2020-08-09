OAKLAND, Calif. — Benches cleared and even the stands emptied during Oakland’s 7-2 victory over the Astros on Sunday, tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.
The Athletics’ ninth straight win was overshadowed by what erupted in the seventh inning at the Coliseum.
Oakland’s Ramon Laureano got hit by a pitch — for the third time in the three-game series — this one by Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh. Laureano began exchanging words with animated Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward him.
Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder reached Cintron, and a wild scene ensued.
Players rushed out of both dugouts to join the fray. A’s and Astros players who were sitting in the seats, observing COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, also rushed onto the field.
Laureano was ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett.
Oakland batters were hit five times during the series, no Houston hitters were plunked.
A’s catcher Austin Allen was also ejected and Astros manager Dusty Baker was tossed a half inning earlier. Houston lost its fifth in a row overall.
Braves 5-8, Phillies 2-0: Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil Spencer Howard’s big league debut and lead visiting Atlanta to a doubleheader sweep of Philadelphia.
Acuna also homered in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory in the first game. He had four hits in the second game and added his his fourth career multihomer game.
Rays 4, Yankees 3: Michael Perez had an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay rallied late to beat New York in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Mike Brosseau started the ninth with a double off Zack Britton (0-1) but was thrown out at third on Brandon Lowe’s grounder. Lowe advanced to second on a wild pitch before Manuel Margot walked.
After both runners advanced on Willy Adames grounder to first, Perez lined a single to right as the Rays took three of four from the AL East leaders.
Mets 4, Marlins 2: Jacob deGrom dodged trouble for five innings, rookie Andrés Giménez had three hits and scored three runs, and New York won a home series for the first time this season by beating Miami.
DeGrom (2-0) allowed two runs and seven hits, marking the 25th time in his past 27 starts he permitted three runs or fewer. He struck out six and walked two.
Dodgers 6, Giants 2: AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit a three-run homer, rallying Los Angeles to a home win over San Francisco. The Dodgers have won nine of 12, and took two out of three from their NL West rivals.
Rangers 7, Angels 3: Los Angeles right fielder Jo Adell was charged with a rare four-base error when a fly ball from Texas’ Nick Solak popped out of the rookie’s glove and flew the few remaining feet over the fence in the Rangers’ home win.
The play was initially ruled a home run for Solak, but the official scorer changed it to an error after consulting with the Elias Sports Bureau. Elias said it wasn’t aware of any precedent for a four-base error on a ball that went over the fence.
Padres 9, Diamondbacks 5: Dinelson Lamet took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his power surge with a two-run homer off winless Madison Bumgarner, who allowed four of San Diego’s club-record six long balls as the Padres beat visiting Arizona. Manny Machado homered twice for the Padres. Wil Myers, Francisco Mejia and Ty France also went deep.
Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 3: Mitch Moreland hit two home runs, including a walk-off shot over the Green Monster to send Boston to a home win over Toronto. It was the fourth walk-off home run of Moreland’s career.
Tigers 2, Pirates 1: Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as visiting Detroit edged Pittsburgh to sweep the three-game series.
Royals 4, Twins 2: Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single in his first at-bat since testing positive for COVID-19, prized prospect Brady Singer earned his major league win and Kansas City swept visiting Minnesota. The Royals won their fourth in a row overall. The Twins have dropped four straight.
Mariners 5, Rockies 3: Justus Sheffield struck out seven in his longest stint of the season, Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer and Seattle earned a home win over Colorado.
Brewers 9, Reds 3: Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as Milwaukee rallied to beat Cincinnati for its first home victory of the season.
Notes
Cardinals: The entire three-game series between Pittsburgh and St. Louis that was set to begin Monday night at Busch Stadium has been postponed while the Cardinals deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.
There have now been 27 games postponed by Major League Baseball because of coronavirus concerns. The Cardinals have not played since July 30 and have had 13 games scrapped.
Yankees: New York placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Stanton was hurt in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Rays while advancing from first to second base on a wild pitch.
Pirates: Utility infielder Phil Evans will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion and fracturing his jaw in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco in foul territory. Evans was released from the hospital late Saturday and was at PNC Park on Sunday morning before the team finished a three-game series with Detroit.
Mets: Michael Wacha was placed on the injured list because of right shoulder inflammation three starts into his one-year contract with New York. Manager Luis Rojas said before Sunday’s game with Miami that Wacha (1-2) felt pain in his shoulder after allowing four runs in five innings on Friday.
Indians: Pitcher Zach Plesac was sent back to Cleveland on Sunday in a rental car after violating team rules and Major League Baseball’s coronavirus protocols, a club official told The Associated Press. The official said Plesac, 25, went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night following his win against the White Sox.
The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the team got Plesac a car so he wouldn’t be around teammates in the event he contracted the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.