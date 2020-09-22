Baseball roundup: head to come

WASHINGTON — The Philadelphia Phillies tumbled out of a playoff position, getting swept in a doubleheader by the Washington Nationals when Yadiel Hernández hit a game-ending, two-run homer in eighth inning off Brandon Workman for a 2-1 win in Tuesday night’s second game.
Hernández, 32, became the oldest player to hit a walkoff homer for his first big league home run, according to STATS.
Austin Voth (1-5) pitched a three-hitter to win the opener 5-1, his first complete game in 20 big league starts and his first victory in 10 starts this season.
Philadelphia (27-29) lost its fourth game in a row and dropped behind Cincinnati (28-28), Milwaukee (27-27) and San Francisco (26-27) for the National League’s eighth and final playoff berth.
Defending champion Washington (23-32), playing its third doubleheader in five days, kept alive its slim postseason hopes by extending its winning streak to four.
Philadelphia took an 7-6 lead in the eighth when leadoff hitter Roman Quinn bunted against Daniel Hudson (3-2) and third baseman Brock Holt threw past first an into the seats for an error that allowed Phil Gosselin to score from second.
Hernández homered with one out in the bottom half off Workman (1-4).
Juan Soto, started in right field for the first time in his 308-game big league career, hit a three-run homer in the fourth, his 12th homer this season and first since Aug. 31.
Indians 5, White Sox 3: With one sweet swing, José Ramírez pushed Cleveland in the playoffs and strengthened his case for the AL MVP award.
Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a home win over Chicago that clinched a postseason berth.
Ramírez’s drive to right off José Ruiz scored César Hernández and Francisco Lindor, setting off a wild celebration at home plate as the Indians reached the postseason for the fourth time in five years.
Lindor had pulled Cleveland within one on a two-out double that plated Roberto Perez, who began the inning on second base. After Matt Foster (5-1) walked Hernández, Ruiz entered and gave up the game-ending drive.
Brewers 3, Reds 2: Tyrone Taylor homered, Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee rallied for a road victory over the surging Cincinnati Reds that bolstered the Brewers’ sagging playoff hopes.
Facing a loss that would have dropped them to the periphery of the playoff field, Milwaukee pulled one out against Cincinnati’s bullpen.
The Brewers have reached the playoffs each of the last two seasons with September surges. They’ve won four of five and are back to .500 (27-27) for the eighth time this season. They’ve yet to have a winning record.
Cincinnati (28-28) wasted a chance to solidify its playoff standing and move two games over .500 for the first time in three years. The Reds opened the game in position for one of the NL’s wild card spots with the Brewers a game behind.
Taylor had a solo shot off Sonny Gray, who went five innings in a solid return from a hip injury. Milwaukee rallied against Tejay Antone (0-3), who gave up Daniel Vogelbach’s single and Jedd Gyorko’s double to open the seventh.
Orlando Arcia tied it with a sacifice fly to deep center, and Sogard doubled down the line in left field for a 3-2 lead, getting the Brewers’ dugout celebrating.
Notes
Angels: Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove winner, has opted out of the rest of Los Angeles’ season, saying it was the best decision for himself and his family.
Los Angeles (24-31) is still technically in the playoff race with five games left in the regular season, and Simmons, 31, caught the Angels by surprise, although the club said it respected his decision.
Simmons is finishing his fifth year with the Angels. After spraining his ankle in late July and missing 22 games, Simmons is batting .297 with 10 RBIs.
Mariners: Seattle second baseman Dylan Moore’s season is finished after he was placed on the seven-day concussion list Tuesday.
Moore was hit in the head for the second time in a week, taking a 92 mph fastball from Houston Astros reliever Brandon Bielak off the helmet in a 6-1 win over Houston on Monday night. Moore remained in the game, but began to feel effects afterward, Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
Cardinals: St. Louis shut down Dakota Hudson for the season by transferring him to the 45-day injured list while activating reliever Kodi Whitley and optioning Junior Fernandez to their alternate training site.
Hudson left his start last Thursday against Pittsburgh after two innings with elbow tightness, and Cardinals president John Mozeliak said an MRI exam revealed a “flexor tendon issue.”
Hudson, who won 16 games last season, will finish 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts.