Baseball roundup: head to come

WASHINGTON — The Philadelphia Phillies tumbled out of a playoff position, getting swept in a doubleheader by the Washington Nationals when Yadiel Hernández hit a game-ending, two-run homer in eighth inning off Brandon Workman for a 2-1 win in Tuesday night’s second game.

Hernández, 32, became the oldest player to hit a walkoff homer for his first big league home run, according to STATS.

Austin Voth (1-5) pitched a three-hitter to win the opener 5-1, his first complete game in 20 big league starts and his first victory in 10 starts this season.

Philadelphia (27-29) lost its fourth game in a row and dropped behind Cincinnati (28-28), Milwaukee (27-27) and San Francisco (26-27) for the National League’s eighth and final playoff berth.

Defending champion Washington (23-32), playing its third doubleheader in five days, kept alive its slim postseason hopes by extending its winning streak to four.

Philadelphia took an 7-6 lead in the eighth when leadoff hitter Roman Quinn bunted against Daniel Hudson (3-2) and third baseman Brock Holt threw past first an into the seats for an error that allowed Phil Gosselin to score from second.

Hernández homered with one out in the bottom half off Workman (1-4).