Beathard, 49ers upend Cards; Murray is injured

Arizona started the day positioned as the No. 7 and final team in the NFC playoff field, but the game was a struggle from the outset. The 49ers (6-9) pulled ahead 14-6 in the third quarter on Beathard’s 9-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Arizona scored its only touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Kenyan Drake jumped on top of a pile and stretched his arm just far enough for a 1-yard touchdown. Murray couldn’t connect with DeAndre Hopkins on the 2-point conversion and the 49ers still led 14-12.

The Cardinals’ next drive stalled at their 35 when they went for it on fourth-and-2. Another Murray-to-Hopkins attempt couldn’t connect and the 49ers took over on downs.

A couple of plays later, Juszczyk caught his second touchdown pass of the day, this one on a 1-yard toss from Beathard with 8:36 left in the fourth.

Following the touchdown, San Francisco’s Robbie Gould missed an extra point attempt that kept it a one-possession game at 20-12. He also missed a 37-yard field goal attempt with 1:05 left. But the 49ers overcame those mistakes and held on for the win.

The 49ers were already eliminated from the playoff race one year after playing in the Super Bowl, but they appeared well-motivated.