The Big Ten is expected to cancel the college football season in a historic move that stems from concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple sources told the Detroit Free Press on Monday.
“It’s done,” one high-ranking source in the Big Ten said.
Sources said the presidents agreed Sunday to end fall sports in the conference. Michigan and Michigan State — which both have physicians as presidents — were among the schools in favor of ending the fall seasons, sources said.
Multiple sources said early Monday morning that presidents voted 12-2 to end the season, though the Big Ten said Monday afternoon no vote had taken place. Dan Patrick, who first reported the 12-2 vote, said on his radio show that Iowa and Nebraska were the two schools in favor or playing.
An announcement is expected Tuesday, multiple sources said. The Big Ten was trying to coordinate its announcement with other Power Five conferences.
Sources told the Free Press on Saturday that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren prefers a spring football season, although no decision has been made.
A week earlier, the Big Ten revealed an updated 10-game conference-only schedule for 2020 just days after teams in the conference opened fall camp.
Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security and one of the members of the group advising the NCAA on COVID-19, told the Free Press on Saturday a college football season no longer appeared feasible.
“When we were trying to think about ways to make it safe, we were at a time when there was kind of more control of the virus, and you’ve got less control of the virus now than we had several months earlier during when the stay-at-home orders were just starting to be lifted,” Adalja said. “And then the other thing that’s made it what made it much more difficult is football is a contact sport, which is going to require some amount of testing of players. The turnaround times for for outpatient testing are really unacceptable for being able to safely clear somebody to play.”
Early Monday morning, players across the nation began uniting with the hashtag: ‘WeWantToPlay.’ Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds, who helped organize a unity statement among Big Ten players last week, told the Free Press early Monday morning that he hoped the movement “can save fall college sports in general.”
“Obviously, you know there are going to risks with playing sports this fall, especially in the midst of COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “But I think, as athletes, we feel that if the schools are unified and uniform in doing everything in their power to ensure our well-being and safety that that’s a risk that a lot of people are willing to take.”
Reynolds saw tweets from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and other college football players pushing for the opportunity to play this season.
Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma State All-America running back Chuba Hubbard, Alabama running back Najee Harris and numerous other players from Florida State to Oregon posted a graphic on social media with #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited.
A day after the Mid-American Conference became the first of the major college football leagues to cancel the fall season, Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday. They discussed mounting concerns about whether a season can be safely conducted with the pandemic still not under control in the United States.
The Mountain West on Monday joined the MAC in canceling the season.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said no decisions on the league’s season have been made, but conceded the outlook has not improved.
Bowlsby cited “growing evidence and the growing pool of data around myocarditis.”
Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart and it has been found in some COVID-19 patients. There is concern it could be a long-term complication of contracting the virus even in young, healthy people, a group that has usually avoided severe cardiovascular symptoms.
The Southeastern Conference made clear it was not yet ready to shutter its fall season. “Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: ‘Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new and you’ll gain better information each day,’” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey posted on Twitter. ”Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying.”
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the Wolverines have shown that players can be safe after they return to school. He cited Michigan’s COVID-19 testing stats, including 11 positives out of 893 administered to the members of the football program and none in the last 353 tests.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost made similar claims and said if the Big Ten doesn’t play, that might not stop the Cornhuskers. “Our university is committed to playing no matter what, no matter what that looks like and how that looks,” Frost said.
The College of Charleston, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, suspended fall sports. The school said all athletes would continue training in anticipation of spring competition. Its winter and spring sports teams are still on track to compete.
North Alabama suspended football practices until at least Friday, and UTEP postponed the start of preseason football practice after four players tested positive for COVID-19. School officials said all four players were asymptomatic and placed in a 14-day quarantine.
