Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was among the players across the country pushing for football to be played. The Big Ten’s decision left him disappointed.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 called off their fall football seasons on Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns, taking two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season.
Five months after the first spikes in coronavirus cases in the U.S. led to the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament, the pandemic has begun tearing down a sport that generates billion of dollars for the schools that compete in it. Despite pleas from players, coaches and President Donald Trump in recent days to play on, 40% of major college football teams have decided to punt on a fall season.
The Big Ten’s announcement, that it was postponing all fall sports and hoping to make them up in the second semester, came first Tuesday afternoon. An hour later, the Pac-12, the Big Ten’s Rose Bowl partner, said it would pause all league sports until Jan. 1, including basketball.
“This was an extremely difficult and painful decision that we know will have important impacts on our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our fans,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said. “We know nothing will ease that.”
The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference are still moving forward with plans to conduct a season.
The Big Ten’s announcement came six days after the conference that includes major programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only football schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.
The decision was not a surprise. Speculation has run rampant for several days that the Big Ten was moving toward this decision. On Monday, coaches throughout the Big Ten tried to push back the tide, pleading for more time and threatening to look elsewhere for games this fall.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said.
Warren took over as commissioner from Jim Delany at the start of this year. A former longtime executive in the NFL, Warren walked into an unprecedented problem for college sports.
During an interview on the Big Ten Network, Warren was pressed on whether the decision was unanimous across the conferences and if Big Ten teams could still try to play a fall season, as some coaches suggested Monday. Warren declined to answer.
“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” University of Nebraska leadership said.
Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith said the Buckeyes would have preferred to play. “I wish we would have had a little more time to evaluate,” Smith told the Big Ten Network.
During the past month, conferences have been reworking schedules in the hope of buying some time to play a season. The Big Ten was the first to go to conference-only play, doing it in early July.
The Pac-12 followed two days later and eventually all the Power Five conferences switched to either all or mostly conference play.
The first Football Bowl Subdivision conference to pull the plug on a fall season was the Mid-American Conference on Saturday, and then the Mountain West did the same on Monday.
But those conferences don’t have the revenue, reach and history of the Big Ten, which seemed positioned to pour resources into trying to protect its athletes from getting and spreading COVID-19.
ACC plans to play were supported Tuesday when Dr. Cameron Wolfe, the chairman of the ACC’s medical advisory team, told the Sports Business Daily that he believes football can be played this season safely.
Wolfe, a Duke infectious disease specialist, said his confidence comes from the information doctors have gathered in the course of the pandemic.
“We believe we can mitigate it down to a level that makes everyone safe,” Wolfe told The Daily. “Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes.”
Wolfe told The Daily it would be tough, expensive and require a lot of hard work.
The ACC issued a statement that it “will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our medical advisory group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions. The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administrated on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well.”
Clemson, the ACCs premier football program, had an outbreak this summer where as many as 37 players tested positive during the offseason. Louisville, another member of the ACC, kicked three soccer players off the team after they hosted an off campus party that led to the spread of 29 cases.
UNC postponed football workouts after a small outbreak over the summer, but has not had any positive results in months.
Last week the ACC released football schedules, with games set to start on Sept. 12. Locally, Duke, N.C. State and UNC returned to football practice last week. Three UNC players opted out of the 2020 season as did two Duke players.
“You have to feel some level of comfortable playing in a non-zero risk environment,” Wolfe said. “You can’t tell me that running onto a football field is supposed to be a zero-risk environment.”
Meanwhile, Massachusetts, an FBS member, canceled its fall season.
UMass is an independent in football, and its decision affects only that sport. Most of UMass’ athletic teams compete in the Atlantic 10. Athletics director Ryan Bamford said the school will try to conduct a football spring season if possible.
UMass joins fellow independent UConn, Old Dominion and all the schools in the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West, a total of 27, in postponing football season.
