Brady advances to U.S. Open semifinals

NEW YORK — Chris Evert says the subdued atmosphere at the U.S. Open has helped American Jennifer Brady make a lot of noise.

Brady notched the biggest victory yet in her breakout run at the Open, beating 23rd-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Seeded 28th, Brady said she was nervous at the start of her first career major quarterfinal. But with fans in the stands, Evert believes, Brady’s jitters could have been worse.

“If you had 22,000 screaming fans, that might be a little bit of a disruption and a distraction for her,” said Evert, a six-time U.S. Open champion and ESPN commentator. “Right now she’s playing in her little bubble, she’s only in her head, and that’s producing her best tennis.”

Brady, 25, trained as a youngster at the Evert Tennis Academy in Florida. She’s playing in her 13th Grand Slam event and is seeded in a major tournament for the first time.

Brady agreed it was easier to overcome her butterflies in the quarterfinal because there were no fans. She said she has struggled with doubt in her career while climbing slowly through the ranks.