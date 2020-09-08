Brady advances to U.S. Open semifinals

NEW YORK — Chris Evert says the subdued atmosphere at the U.S. Open has helped American Jennifer Brady make a lot of noise.
Brady notched the biggest victory yet in her breakout run at the Open, beating 23rd-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday.
Seeded 28th, Brady said she was nervous at the start of her first career major quarterfinal. But with fans in the stands, Evert believes, Brady’s jitters could have been worse.
“If you had 22,000 screaming fans, that might be a little bit of a disruption and a distraction for her,” said Evert, a six-time U.S. Open champion and ESPN commentator. “Right now she’s playing in her little bubble, she’s only in her head, and that’s producing her best tennis.”
Brady, 25, trained as a youngster at the Evert Tennis Academy in Florida. She’s playing in her 13th Grand Slam event and is seeded in a major tournament for the first time.
Brady agreed it was easier to overcome her butterflies in the quarterfinal because there were no fans. She said she has struggled with doubt in her career while climbing slowly through the ranks.
“I’m pretty lucky to have just stuck to it, and just really continue to just play and practice and compete and get better,” she said. “Here I am today.”
Relying on a powerful serve and forehand, Brady has lost only 24 games in five matches.
She’ll face two-time Grand Slam tournament champion Naomi Osaka, who disposed of 93rd-ranked Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4.
Osaka’s victory was built on seven aces and an ability to get the better of the big hitting by both from the baseline.
Rogers, a 27-year-old from South Carolina, had won all three previous matchups against Osaka.
But this time, Rogers ended up with 27 unforced errors, Osaka eight.
The last two women’s quarterfinals are Wednesday: Serena Williams vs. Tsvetana Pironkova, and Victoria Azarenka vs. Elise Mertens.
Meanwhile, fifth-seeded German Alexander Zverev came back from losing the first set to overcome Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3 to reach the men’s semifinals.
The 6-foot-6 Zverev stumbled at the start against Coric then found his form. Zverev grabbed 14 of 15 points in a pivotal stretch on the way to earning his first semifinal berth at Flushing Meadows.
Both men generated more unforced errors than winners through two sets, and Zverev finished with 12 double faults.
In the third set, Zverev paused before serving to ask ESPN courtside commentator Brad Gilbert to pipe down.
“You’re talking too loud, man,” Zverev said.
“Oh, sorry,” a chastened Gilbert replied.
“I can hear every single word you’re saying,” Zverev said.
Gilbert had just commented on Zverev’s problem with double faults. With silence restored, Zverev hit a service winner to hold for 3-3 and went on to become a Grand Slam semifinalist for the second time in as many majors this year.
Next for Zverev, 23, will be the winner of Tuesday night’s quarterfinal between No. 12 Denis Shapovalov and No. 20 Pablo Carreño Busta.
The men’s quarterfinals on the bottom half of the draw are Wednesday: No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem vs. No. 21 Alex de Minaur, and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 10 Andrey Rublev.