Business briefs:Walmart to test drone delivery with Zipline in latest deal

Walmart joins with Zipline in 2nd drone deal in a week
NEW YORK — Walmart is teaming up with a company called Zipline to launch a drone delivery program early next year that will deliver health and wellness products close to the retailer’s headquarters in Northwest Arkansas.
Walmart, based in Bentonville, Ark., said Monday that it plans to eventually expand to general merchandise.
It’s the second drone delivery deal for Walmart within a week. It’s using drones from startup Flytrex to deliver groceries and household essentials from its Walmart stores in North Carolina.
Zipline, founded in 2014, has the world’s largest drone delivery network and began operating in Rwanda in late 2016, primarily focusing on-demand delivery of medical supplies.
Amazon.com recently won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone, but it’s still testing the self-piloting aircraft and didn’t say when they could be used to deliver goods to shoppers on a large scale. UPS and a company owned by Google have also won regulatory approval to deliver by drones.
Verizon to buy Tracfone, will keep offering Lifeline
Verizon, the country’s largest phone company, is buying prepaid phone seller Tracfone for up to $6.9 billion, expanding its low-income customer business.
Tracfone, a subsidiary of Mexico telecom giant America Movil, is a mobile reseller, the largest in the U.S. It doesn’t build its own network, instead paying companies like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile a fee to use theirs. Nearly two-thirds of Tracfone’s 21 million U.S. customers get their service from Verizon via Tracfone renting Verizon’s network.
Most U.S. cellphone customers are “postpaid” rather than prepaid — they pay a monthly phone bill. Prepaid customers are more likely to be low-income or have bad credit. Tracfone is a major provider of the U.S. Lifeline service, which discounts phone and internet service for low-income customers. Verizon said Monday that it would continue to offer Lifeline through Tracfone.
The deal consists of $3.1 billion in cash, $3.1 billion in stock and up to $650 million more in cash for America Movil based on the Tracfone business hitting certain performance targets after the sale.
Verizon said it expects the deal to close in the second half of 2021. Regulators must approve it.
Facebook to buy REI’s new headquarters near Seattle
SEATTLE — Facebook will buy REI’s new and unused Bellevue campus for nearly $368 million, the social media giant said Monday.
The move further consolidates Facebook’s domain in the upscale Spring District east of Interstate 405 in Bellevue, The Seattle Times reported. Before the acquisition of the 400,000-square-foot REI offices, Facebook was already moving to occupy nearly 850,000 square feet in three Spring District buildings.
The company, which opened its first Puget Sound office in 2010 with three engineers, now employs more than 5,000 workers in dozens of locations in Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond. That places it alongside Google as the area’s largest out-of-town tech employers. The Seattle area is home to Facebook’s second-largest office footprint, after its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
“This purchase doubles downs on our investment in Bellevue and our commitment to the Pacific Northwest,” said Nick Raby, Facebook’s director of North American real estate, in a statement.
REI decided to sell its campus after the coronavirus pandemic hammered sales, leading the outdoor equipment retailer to conclude that it couldn’t afford not to sell the space. The company’s work-from-home program also proved to be surprisingly successful.
