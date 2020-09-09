Business briefs

Walmart testing drones for deliveries in N. C. city
NEW YORK — Walmart launched a pilot program Wednesday using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city.
The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville, where it says it hopes to gain insight into customers’ and its workers’ experience with the technology.
Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer products at Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, acknowledged that it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries.
“That still feels like a bit of science fiction, but we’re at a point where we’re learning more and more about the technology that is available and how we can use it to make our customers’ lives easier,” Ward wrote in a corporate blog.
Last week, Amazon won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone, but the company said it was still testing the self-piloting aircraft and didn’t say when they could be used to deliver goods to shoppers on a large scale. Delivery company UPS and a company owned by search giant Google have also won regulatory approval to deliver by drones.
Marriott to lay off 17% of corporate staff next month
Marriott International Inc. plans to lay off 17% of its corporate workforce next month as the coronavirus continues to take a heavy toll on the hotel industry.
The Bethesda, Md.-based company confirmed Wednesday that it will lay off 673 workers late next month. Marriott has around 4,000 employees at its corporate headquarters.
Marriott furloughed two-thirds of its corporate staff in March as hotel demand plummeted. Some of those workers are coming back to work later this month, the company said.
Marriott’s revenue plunged 72% to $1.5 billion in the April-June period as global hotel occupancy sank. Marriott says some business travel has resumed in China and leisure travel has gained strength in the U.S., but it doesn’t know when demand will return to 2019 levels.
Microsoft to launch new $500 Xbox console Nov. 1
The holiday video game console battle is heating up. Microsoft says its Xbox Series X will cost $500 and debut Nov. 10, just ahead of the holidays.
There haven’t been new generations of video game consoles for several years. Microsoft’s most recentconsole, Xbox One, was released in 2013, as was Sony’s PlayStation 4.
A stripped-down version, Xbox Series S, will cost $300 and be available at the same time. Pre-orders begin Sept. 22.
New video games at launch include “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Gears Tactics,” “Dirt 5,” and “Watch Dogs Legion.”
Rival Sony is expected to announce the pricing for its PlayStation 5 shortly.
— From wire reports