Major hospital systems, including Bon Secours, plan to share anonymous data on millions of patients through Seattle startup

More data sharing during the coronavirus pandemic could have provided faster information about how patients were responding to certain treatments or how many patients were experiencing symptoms like the loss of taste and smell, Myerson said.

The health care systems are financing Truveta, with each owning an equal share, Myerson said. He declined to say how much funding the company has received.

Eventually, Truveta will sell access to the data. Pharmaceutical companies designing clinical trials or looking for information about side effects of medications would pay to access the data, Myerson said. For others, like student researchers, "we would want to find a way to make that happen," he said.

The idea behind the company predates the pandemic. Seattle-based Providence health system began considering the concept in 2018 but needed more data, technical expertise and funding, according to Truveta.