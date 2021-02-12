Major hospital systems, including Bon Secours, plan to share anonymous data on millions of patients through Seattle startup

Fourteen major health care systems across the country said Thursday they will join in a venture "unprecedented" in scope to share anonymized patient data in hopes of supporting research and better understanding medical conditions and treatments.
The health care systems, which includes Bon Secours Mercy Health, will co-own a private Seattle-based startup company called Truveta that will aggregate the data and make it available to researchers, health care providers and pharmaceutical companies, CEO Terry Myerson said.
Although health care providers have shared data before, sometimes for specific conditions like COVID-19, "this is unprecedented in terms of its scale," said Myerson, the former head of Windows at Microsoft.
Together, the 14 systems have facilities in 40 states and are in communities with more than 100 million people, according to Truveta.
Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the U.S., owns Bon Secours Richmond, which operates five hospitals in the Richmond region including St. Mary’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center.
The other health care providers include AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Novant Health, Providence health system, Sentara Healthcare, Tenet Health and Trinity Health.
More data sharing during the coronavirus pandemic could have provided faster information about how patients were responding to certain treatments or how many patients were experiencing symptoms like the loss of taste and smell, Myerson said.
The health care systems are financing Truveta, with each owning an equal share, Myerson said. He declined to say how much funding the company has received.
Eventually, Truveta will sell access to the data. Pharmaceutical companies designing clinical trials or looking for information about side effects of medications would pay to access the data, Myerson said. For others, like student researchers, "we would want to find a way to make that happen," he said.
The idea behind the company predates the pandemic. Seattle-based Providence health system began considering the concept in 2018 but needed more data, technical expertise and funding, according to Truveta.
Truveta says data shared with the company will be "fully de-identified." Hospital systems will each determine how to inform their patients, the company said.