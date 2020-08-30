Byron avoids wrecks at Daytona, claims first Cup Series win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — William Byron snaked his way through a smoky crash late Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and narrowly avoided another melee a few laps later.
Those moves got him to victory lane for the first time in his young NASCAR Cup Series career and back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
They also helped knock out Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time series champion whose final season won’t end with another title.
Winless in 120 races, Johnson made a trip to victory lane to congratulate Byron and the No. 24 team, the one now directed by Johnson’s former and longtime crew chief, Chad Knaus.
“It’s a big win for Chad Knaus and William Byron,” Johnson said. “I really felt like we had a way to transfer, to win, or point our way in and things just got ugly. Unfortunate, but that’s plate racing.”
Byron won the race in overtime after two late cautions and locked up one of the three postseason berths available going into the finale. Matt DiBenedetto finished 12th and secured the final spot. Clint Bowyer wrapped up a berth at the end of the opening stage.
“It was too eventful,” said DiBenedetto, whose parents drove down from North Carolina to watch from the stands. “I’m mentally worn out. I’m going to sleep great tonight, but there was so much going on there at the end.”
Chase Elliott finished second, followed by Virginia driver Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace.
Johnson looked as if he would land one of those three playoff spots. But he got shuffled back in the final stage and then got caught up in a wreck in the closing laps that started when Hamlin made contact with Joey Logano. Byron squeezed between the two, took the lead and held on after a green-white-checkered finish.
It was the ninth overtime finish at Daytona’s summertime race in 13 years.
Byron didn’t care how he got it, just that he finally did.
“It’s been a hard couple of years in the Cup Series and trying to get my first win and trying to gel with this team,” Byron said. “These guys have done an awesome job and to be in the playoffs is amazing, man.”
About 20,000 fans spread out across Daytona’s massive motorsports stadium and were treated to a frantic finish. The race was clean most of the night, but got crazy down the stretch.
Tyler Reddick started the first multicar crash by trying to block Kyle Busch after getting a huge push to take the lead. Busch clipped Reddick’s bumper, sending him into the outside wall and collecting several other cars.
Busch, Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and others were knocked out.
“[Reddick] just ran out of talent,” Newman said. “All it takes is one goofball to make a mistake.”
Reddick accepted responsibility for the wreck.
“If someone made that move on me, I’d be pretty mad, too,” he said.
Byron swerved his way through clouds of smoke to stay in the mix there. He was even luckier after Hamlin and Logano got together.
“I wasn’t going to lift,” Byron said. “It was awesome.”
He did a burnout that included a few spins through Daytona’s wet infield grass and then headed to victory lane for the first time in three years.
Johnson met him there, quite possibly a visual changing of the guard at Hendrick. The 22-year-old hot shot is headed back to the postseason with a long-awaited victory and the 44-year-old veteran is sliding into retirement without the storybook ending he talked all week about wanting to at least maintain as a possibility.
“The last couple of months, we’ve been really getting our act together and running well,” Johnson said after finishing 17th and missing the final postseason berth by 6 points. “Definitely disappointed to not be in the playoffs. That was the No. 1 goal to start the year.”
Johnson would have been safely in the 16-car field had he not missed a race following a positive test for COVID-19 and had a second-place finish thrown out at Charlotte after failing postrace inspection.
“The last three years have been tough. We all know that,” Johnson said. “I think we’ve shown some bright spots... I think we can show that and close out the year.”
The playoffs begin at next Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
RESULTS
1. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 164 laps
2. (27) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 164
3. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 164
4. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 164
5. (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 164
6. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 164
7. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164
8. (40) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 164
9. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 164
10. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 164
11. (24) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 164
12. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 164
13. (23) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 164
14. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 164
15. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 164
16. (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 164
17. (7) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 164
18. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 164
19. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 164
20. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 164
21. (25) a-Corey Lajoie, Ford, 163
22. (29) a-Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 163
23. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 162
24. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 161
25. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 161
26. (30) a-Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 159
27. (3) a-Joey Logano, Ford, 158
28. (19) a-Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 158
29. (18) a-Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 158
30. (16) a-Cole Custer, Ford, 158
31. (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 158
32. (31) a-Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevy, 155
33. (11) a-Kyle Busch, Toyota, 152
34. (13) a-Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 151
35. (20) a-Erik Jones, Toyota, 151
36. (22) a-Ryan Newman, Ford, 151
37. (28) a-Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 151
38. (39) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 151
39. (38) a-James Davison, Ford, 139
40. (33) e-JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 3
Reason out: a-accident; e-engine
Stage winners: Logano (first and second)
Race statistics
Average speed: 153.748 mph; Time: 2 hours, 39 minutes, 59 seconds; Margin of victory: .119 seconds; Cautions: 6 for 21 laps; Lead changes: 35 among 16 drivers
Lap leaders: Truex 1; Harvick 2-5; Byron 6; Harvick 7; Byron 8-21; Bowman 22; Almirola 23; Byron 24-28; Jones 29-33; Byron 34-35; Logano 36-51; Blaney 52; Keselowski 53; Bell 54-55; Jones 56-65; Kyle Busch 66-71; Suarez 72-90; Logano 91-101; Truex 102; Harvick 103; Logano 104-105; Truex 106-111; Logano 112; Truex 113-118; Kyle Busch 119-125; Logano 126-130; McDowell 131-132; Kyle Busch 133-150; Kurt Busch 151; Hamlin 152-155; Reddick 156; Hamlin 157; Logano 158; Hamlin 159-162; Byron 163-164
Leaders summary (driver, times led, laps led): Logano 6 times for 36 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 31 laps; Byron 5 times for 24 laps; Suarez 1 time for 19 laps; Jones 2 times for 15 laps; Truex 4 times for 14 laps; Hamlin 3 times for 9 laps; Harvick 4 times for 6 laps; Bell 1 time for 2 laps; McDowell 1 time for 2 laps; Blaney 1 time for 1 lap; Bowman 1 time for 1 lap; Keselowski 1 time for 1 lap; Almirola 1 time for 1 lap; Reddick 1 time for 1 lap; Kurt Busch 1 time for 1 lap