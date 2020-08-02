TORONTO — The Washington Capitals will get their first taste of round-robin play on Monday after 10 Stanley Cup qualifying-round games were played over the weekend.
With the Capitals having secured the No. 1 spot in the Metropolitan Division, they were exempt from playing in a do-or-die five-game qualifying series that 16 teams in the NHL’s modified 24-team tournament must play. Instead, the top four teams in each conference will play their own three-game round-robin tournaments for seeding purposes.
Round-robin games will follow regular-season overtime rules, which means a five-minute, three-on-three period to be followed by a shootout if necessary. Regular-season success is the only tiebreaker after three games. All team and player statistics from the round-robin games will be considered part of the postseason for the league’s record-keeping purposes.
The eight winners from the qualifying round will play the top four seeds in best-of seven series in the first round. The top four teams in the East are the Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning. In the West, it’s the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights.
The Capitals, who are the No. 3 seed in the East, open round-robin play against the Lightning at 4 p.m. Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Their second round-robin game is Thursday against the Flyers, with the time to be determined. The third game will be next Sunday against the Bruins.
Teams could take different approaches to round-robin play after so much time off the ice, but the Capitals have their sights set on themselves. Similar to their approach in Wednesday’s exhibition win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Capitals want to make sure they shore up their own flaws before focusing on their opponents.
“I think everything matters so much at that point where it can be both,” said defenseman John Carlson, who left Wednesday’s game after falling awkwardly but returned to practice Saturday. “You’re worried about what your game’s going to look like and how you’re going to stack up right off the start, but they mean too much and seeding means a lot.”
“What is important is that our team plays well leading into the playoffs,” center Nic Dowd said. “I think if we were in a regular season you want to play well and finish the season off well and that rolls right into playoffs; the same things for these three games in the round-robin.”
Coach Todd Reirden has made it clear he wants to see other goaltenders besides No. 1 Braden Holtby during the round-robin games. It is expected that backup Vitek Vanecek will see some game action, as was the original plan for rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov before he suffered an off-ice injury in Russia before the NHL’s restart and did not travel with the team to Toronto. Pheonix Copley is still No. 3 on the depth chart.
Sunday’s games
Flyers 4, Bruins 1: Carter Hart stopped 34 shots, and Philadelphia opened the NHL expanded playoffs seeding round with a win over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in Toronto.
Hart is 11 days shy of his 22nd birthday in becoming the youngest goalie in Flyers history to win a playoff game.
Avalanche 2, Blues 1: Nazem Kadri scored a buzzer-beating power-play goal to give Colorado a comeback victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in Western Conference round-robin play.
Kadri’s shot crossed the goal line with 0,1 seconds on the clock. The NHL reviewed the play for several minutes before calling it a goal.
By winning the game held at an empty Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Colorado took an early lead in the seeding race among the top four teams in the West. The Avalanche, Blues, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars have byes into the traditional first round of the NHL playoffs and will each face the winner of a best-of-five qualifying round series.
Coyotes 4, Predators 3: Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the first of Arizona’s three first-period goals, hil Kessel had two assists and the Coyotes held on to beat Nashville to open their Stanley Cup qualifier series in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Coyotes made the most of their first postseason appearance since 2012, scoring three goals in the opening period on their way to building a 4-1 lead.
The Predators rallied behind two goals by Filip Forsberg, the second midway through the third period, to cut Arizona’s lead to 4-3.
Notes
Blackhawks: Chicago forward Drake Caggiula was suspended by the NHL on Sunday for Game 2 of the Blackhawks’ qualifying-round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton’s Tyler Ennis.
The hit occurred in the second period of Chicago’s 6-4 Game 1 victory Saturday. Ennis returned after a brief absence and finished the game.
Flames-Jets: The league was not expected to hold a hearing for any other actions from Saturday’s games, including Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk injuring Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele during Game 1 of the Flames-Jets series. Jets coach Paul Maurice said he’s convinced Tkachuk intentionally directed a skate blade at Scheifele’s left leg to cause injury.
“It was intentional,” Maurice said. “It was a filthy, dirty kick to the back of the leg. ... Could have cut his Achilles [tendon]. Could have ended the man’s career. It’s an absolutely filthy, disgusting hit.”
Scheifele is not expected to play in Game 2 Monday and could miss a significant amount of time.
