Cards seek sweep of Seahawks in key clash

SEATTLE — There was little time for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins to enjoy the wave of celebration after one of the great game conclusions in Arizona Cardinals history.
Too much is at stake Thursday night when the Cardinals travel to Seattle.
The heroics of what Murray and Hopkins pulled off last Sunday with a last-second desperation touchdown for a 32-30 victory over Buffalo created the opportunity for Arizona to take control of the NFC West race if it can win in Seattle for the fifth time in the past six seasons.
“Going to Seattle is always a great atmosphere — you can’t deny that. But we’re playing for more than the fans, or the moment. We have a great opportunity,” Arizona’s Haason Reddick said. “That’s what everyone should be focused on, that’s the biggest goal at hand, that we can be No. 1 in the division with no tie.”
The matchup is a big game for both teams in what has become a three-team race in the NFC West with Seattle and Arizona tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the division.
For Arizona, a victory would give it the season sweep of the Seahawks for the first time since 2009 and a one-game lead over Seattle.
For Seattle, a win would settle a rocky recent stretch, avoid the team’s first three-game losing streak since 2011, and be a major boost heading into an upcoming four-game stretch against teams with combined 8-28-1 records entering this week.
“We’re going to have to work our way back,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “I know that we’re all tied right now and so that just makes the point of every game being a championship game more clear.”
Seattle’s concerns go beyond its two-game losing streak. Its defense continues to be problematic, but an additional issue has emerged in recent weeks in the play of quarterback Russell Wilson, a former Collegiate standout.
Once the leading candidate for the MVP award, Wilson has dipped since the earlier loss to the Cardinals. Including that game, Wilson has committed 10 turnovers and made the kinds of mistakes the Seahawks can’t afford with the issues on the other side of the ball.
Wilson is 32-9 in his NFL career coming off a loss and hasn’t lost three straight games since his sophomore year in college at North Carolina State.
Seattle’s offense should get a boost with the return of running back Carlos Hyde. Both Hyde (hamstring) and Chris Carson (foot) were hurt in the Week 7 game against Arizona. Carson is listed as questionable.
Seattle also should have wide receiver Tyler Lockett available despite a knee injury. Lockett had a career-high 15 catches for 200 yards in the first game.
Seattle welcomed safety Jamal Adams back to the lineup last week, only to see him suffer a shoulder injury that left him playing with one arm. Adams is expected to play, but the Seahawks will still be without starting cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar.
The Cardinals’ defense could be hampered by the loss of tackle Corey Peters, who is out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.
Peters, 32, was hurt just before halftime of Arizona’s win over Buffalo. He had to be carted off the field.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Wednesday that Peters would miss the final seven games of the regular season. The 10-year veteran has been with the Cardinals for five years and started all nine games this season.