Cards seek sweep of Seahawks in key clash

SEATTLE — There was little time for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins to enjoy the wave of celebration after one of the great game conclusions in Arizona Cardinals history.

Too much is at stake Thursday night when the Cardinals travel to Seattle.

The heroics of what Murray and Hopkins pulled off last Sunday with a last-second desperation touchdown for a 32-30 victory over Buffalo created the opportunity for Arizona to take control of the NFC West race if it can win in Seattle for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

“Going to Seattle is always a great atmosphere — you can’t deny that. But we’re playing for more than the fans, or the moment. We have a great opportunity,” Arizona’s Haason Reddick said. “That’s what everyone should be focused on, that’s the biggest goal at hand, that we can be No. 1 in the division with no tie.”

The matchup is a big game for both teams in what has become a three-team race in the NFC West with Seattle and Arizona tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the division.

For Arizona, a victory would give it the season sweep of the Seahawks for the first time since 2009 and a one-game lead over Seattle.