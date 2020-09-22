Carr carries Raiders past Saints

LAS VEGAS — Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders delivered a performance worthy of their fancy new home.
Too bad none of their fans saw it in person.
Carr threw three touchdown passes and the Raiders gave their new fans in Las Vegas plenty to celebrate even if they weren’t allowed in the stadium by beating the New Orleans Saints 34-24 on Monday night.
The new $2 billion stadium in the desert held its first event following the Raiders’ move from Oakland without any fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully, our fans, even though they couldn’t be here tonight, hopefully see something they like,” coach Jon Gruden said. “We can’t wait to get them back in this place.”
That was one of the few things that didn’t go right for the Raiders (2-0), who overcame an early 10-point deficit to the Saints (1-1) and opened the season with two straight wins for the fourth time in the past 25 seasons.
“This organization means everything to me,” Carr said. “They’ve stuck behind me through some hard times. Through some times our team, we struggled, there’s no doubt about it. But when you can get on the other side of things, be 2-0, as the Las Vegas Raiders, that’s a pretty cool thing.”
Carr completed 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards. Darren Waller had 12 receptions for 103 yards as Carr’s most trusted option.
Carr engineered four straight scoring drives in the second and third quarters to turn a 10-0 deficit into a 24-17 lead.
“Derek Carr was awesome tonight,” Gruden said. “He made some some plays today that very few guys that I’ve coached could make. I tip my hat to him.”
Saints quarterback Drew Brees went 26 for 38 for 312 yards with one touchdown and a key interception at the end of the first half that set up a field goal for the Raiders.
New Orleans committed 10 penalties for 129 yards.
“Obviously, we’re not going to win when we have that many penalties,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “We’ve got to get that cleaned up.”