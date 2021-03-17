College basketball notes: UConn freshman highlights AP A-A women's team

Paige Bueckers came to Connecticut with a lot of hype surrounding her.
The freshman guard has lived up to it, delivering record-breaking performances and earning a spot on The Associated Press women’s All-America team Wednesday. She’s only the third freshman to make the AP team, joining Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn’s Maya Moore.
Bueckers received 28 first-place votes from the national panel of 30 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll. She was joined by Dana Evans of Louisville, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor.
“Name one player that has taken a team this young to where we are today,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “Who’s done more than her?”
Bueckers averaged 19.7 points, 6.1 assists and shot nearly 54% from the field and 47% from 3-point range. She became the first UConn player to score 30 or more points in three straight games, including a 31-point effort against South Carolina. She also set the school record for assists in a game (14) and the freshman mark.
Evans was a key to Louisville’s regular-season ACC championship. She averaged 20 points and saved her best effort for the fourth quarter when she consistently would take over games to give the Cardinals the victory. She shot 92% from the free throw line.
Boston had a solid sophomore season for the Gamecocks, averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and blocking 2.8 shots.
Out of the five players, only Howard was a first-team All-American last season. Evans and Boston earned second-team honors in 2020. Howard had a strong junior year, averaging 20.7 points and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats.
Oklahoma’s Coale ends 25-year tenure
Oklahoma women’s coach Sherri Coale is retiring after 25 years leading the program.
Coale, a native of Healdton, Okla., is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame this summer. She led three Oklahoma teams to the Final Four, and the Sooners reached the national title game in 2002. She is a four-time Big 12 coach of the year who led the Sooners to six Big 12 regular-season and four Big 12 tournament titles.
Coale finished her college coaching career with a 512-293 overall record.
“There have always been other things I want to do,” she said. “I’m ready to explore those things and I’m ready to run toward unfettered days with my brand-new beautiful granddaughter.”
Virus sidelines Sooners star
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said that guard De’Vion Harmon will miss the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.
That means the team’s No. 2 scorer won’t be available when the eighth-seeded Sooners play Missouri on Saturday.
Harmon averages 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Kruger said Harmon is the only Oklahoma player to test positive or be in contact tracing.
Elsewhere
St. John’s: Isaih Moore and Vince Cole are leaving St. John’s after one season with the team.
Both juniors have entered their name into the NCAA transfer portal, the school said.
Moore and Cole arrived this past season as junior college transfers and were significant contributors to a Red Storm squad that finished 16-11.
Moore, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 25 games. Cole played in all 27 games, making 22 starts, and averaged 8.7 points.
Albany: Marquette assistant Dwayne Killings was hired as Albany’s men’s coach. Killings served as associate head coach at Marquette under Steve Wojciechowski. Killings replaces Will Brown, who was not offered a contract extension after the season.