College basketball notes: UConn freshman highlights AP A-A women's team

Evans was a key to Louisville’s regular-season ACC championship. She averaged 20 points and saved her best effort for the fourth quarter when she consistently would take over games to give the Cardinals the victory. She shot 92% from the free throw line.

Boston had a solid sophomore season for the Gamecocks, averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and blocking 2.8 shots.

Out of the five players, only Howard was a first-team All-American last season. Evans and Boston earned second-team honors in 2020. Howard had a strong junior year, averaging 20.7 points and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats.

Oklahoma’s Coale ends 25-year tenure

Oklahoma women’s coach Sherri Coale is retiring after 25 years leading the program.

Coale, a native of Healdton, Okla., is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame this summer. She led three Oklahoma teams to the Final Four, and the Sooners reached the national title game in 2002. She is a four-time Big 12 coach of the year who led the Sooners to six Big 12 regular-season and four Big 12 tournament titles.

Coale finished her college coaching career with a 512-293 overall record.