College basketball roundup: Florida knocks off No. 6 Tennessee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and short-handed Florida stunned No. 6 Tennessee 75-49 on Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference game.
Tre Mann chipped in 12 points for the Gators, who got unexpected help from several bench guys to offset being without three of their best four players. Guard Scottie Lewis (COVID-19 protocols) and forward Colin Castleton (ankle) missed the game.
But forward Omar Payne, starting for the first time in nearly a year, finished with 9 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for Florida (7-4, 4-3). Seldom-used subs Jason Jitoboh, Osayi Osifo, Niels Lane and Ques Glover also delivered quality minutes against the SEC’s top team.
The Volunteers (10-2, 4-2) had a woeful shooting performance and were equally ineffective on the other end. Tennessee’s 49 points were a season low.
Purdue 67, No. 15 Ohio State 65: Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and visiting Purdue rallied to beat Ohio State in a Big Ten game.
Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3), who have won four straight. Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points.
Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) with 21 points.
No. 7 Michigan 87, Maryland 63: Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead, and the Wolverines had little difficulty beating visiting Maryland (8-7, 2-6) in a Big Ten game.
Michigan made its first five 3s — Isaiah Livers had the other two — in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines (12-1, 7-1) in immediate control.
Livers led Michigan with 20 points and Franz Wagner contributed 15. Smith had 11.
No. 19 Missouri 81, South Carolina 70: Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points and 10 rebounds in another efficient performance, and Missouri beat visiting South Carolina in a Southeastern Conference game.
Tilmon, who came in shooting a league-leading 74% from the floor, improved on that mark by going 8 of 11. Missouri (9-2, 3-2 had its best shooting performance overall at 58.3%.
Reserve Keyshawn Bryant scored 19 points for South Carolina (3-4, 1-2) and Trey Anderson had 17, also off the bench.
ACC men
Syracuse 83, Miami 57: Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard each scored a season-high 23 points to lead Syracuse (8-4, 2-3) to a home romp over Miami (6-7, 2-6).
It was the Orange’s largest margin of victory in the series since an 81-52 home win on Dec. 12, 1993.
State men
Longwood 75, High Point 54: Juan Munoz had 21 points as Longwood routed High Point in a Big South game in Farmville.
Justin Hill had 15 points for Longwood (4-13, 3-8). DeShaun Wade added 12 points and Heru Bligen had 11.
John-Michael Wright had 27 points for the Panthers (3-7, 1-4).
Auriemma passes Summitt on wins list
STORRS, Conn. — Olivia Nelson-Ododa led a balanced attack with 18 points as the third-ranked Connecticut women’s basketball team, playing for the first time in 10 days, routed Butler 103-35.
The win was coach Geno Auriemma’s 1,099th at UConn, moving him past late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, into second place on the all-time list just two days before the Huskies visit Knoxville to take on the Lady Vols.