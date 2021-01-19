College basketball roundup: Florida knocks off No. 6 Tennessee

No. 7 Michigan 87, Maryland 63: Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead, and the Wolverines had little difficulty beating visiting Maryland (8-7, 2-6) in a Big Ten game.

Michigan made its first five 3s — Isaiah Livers had the other two — in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines (12-1, 7-1) in immediate control.

Livers led Michigan with 20 points and Franz Wagner contributed 15. Smith had 11.

No. 19 Missouri 81, South Carolina 70: Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points and 10 rebounds in another efficient performance, and Missouri beat visiting South Carolina in a Southeastern Conference game.

Tilmon, who came in shooting a league-leading 74% from the floor, improved on that mark by going 8 of 11. Missouri (9-2, 3-2 had its best shooting performance overall at 58.3%.

Reserve Keyshawn Bryant scored 19 points for South Carolina (3-4, 1-2) and Trey Anderson had 17, also off the bench.

ACC men

Syracuse 83, Miami 57: Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard each scored a season-high 23 points to lead Syracuse (8-4, 2-3) to a home romp over Miami (6-7, 2-6).