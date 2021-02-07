 Skip to main content
College basketball roundup: Indiana knocks off No. 8 Iowa
College basketball roundup: Indiana knocks off No. 8 Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left Sunday, giving Indiana a 67-65 Big Ten victory and a season sweep of No. 8 Iowa.

Franklin finished with 4 points as the Hoosiers (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak. Their only wins since Jan. 10 both came against the Hawkeyes.

Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points for Iowa (13-6, 7-5) in the second half, including 12 straight during the closing minutes.

The Hawkeyes have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

No. 3 Villanova 84, Georgetown 74: Jermaine Samuels scored a career-high 32 points to lead Villanova to a Big East home victory over Georgetown.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and Collin Gillespie had 12 for the Wildcats (12-2, 7-1).

Jahvon Blair scored 18 points and Qudus Wahab 17 for Georgetown (5-9, 3-6).

Valparaiso 74, No. 25 Drake 57: Ben Krikke scored 15 points and Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6) handed visiting Drake its first loss of the season in a Missouri Valley Conference romp.

The defeat by Drake (18-1, 9-1) left No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor as the only remaining major college teams still undefeated this season.

State men

Norfolk State 84, Coppin State 72: Devante Carter scored a career-high 31 points and added seven assists as Norfolk State topped visitiing Coppin State in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game.

Jalen Hawkins had 14 points for Norfolk State (10-6, 5-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Nendah Tarke had 19 points for the Eagles (6-12, 5-4).

High Point 72, Hampton 58: John-Michael Wright scored 24 points and visiting High Point dominated the boards to defeat Hampton in a Big South game.

The Panthers pulled down a season-high 60 rebounds, outrebounding Hampton 2-1. High Point racked up 20 second-chance points to Hampton’s 4.

Ahmil Flowers had 15 points for High Point (7-9, 5-6).

Davion Warren scored 21 points for the Pirates (7-9, 6-5). Chris Shelton added 12.

