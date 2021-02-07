College basketball roundup: Indiana knocks off No. 8 Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left Sunday, giving Indiana a 67-65 Big Ten victory and a season sweep of No. 8 Iowa.

Franklin finished with 4 points as the Hoosiers (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak. Their only wins since Jan. 10 both came against the Hawkeyes.

Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points for Iowa (13-6, 7-5) in the second half, including 12 straight during the closing minutes.

The Hawkeyes have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

No. 3 Villanova 84, Georgetown 74: Jermaine Samuels scored a career-high 32 points to lead Villanova to a Big East home victory over Georgetown.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and Collin Gillespie had 12 for the Wildcats (12-2, 7-1).

Jahvon Blair scored 18 points and Qudus Wahab 17 for Georgetown (5-9, 3-6).

Valparaiso 74, No. 25 Drake 57: Ben Krikke scored 15 points and Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6) handed visiting Drake its first loss of the season in a Missouri Valley Conference romp.