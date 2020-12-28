College basketball roundup: Johnson back with Gators, coaching in practice

MADISON, Wis. — Eric Ayala scored 17 points, while Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and nine rebounds as Maryland beat No. 6 Wisconsin 70-64 on Monday night in a Big Ten game.
Maryland (6-3, 1-2) snapped Wisconsin’s 15-game home winning streak and a stretch of 10 straight conference wins that dated to last season.
D’Mitrik Trice hit a 3-pointer with just less than 2 minutes left to pull the Badgers (8-2, 2-1) to 60-59.
Donta Scott hit back-to-back shots and Ayala knocked down two free throws to put the Terrapins up 66-59 with less than 25 seconds to go. Trice was fouled on a 3-point attempt on Wisconsin’s next possession and hit all three, but the Badgers got no closer.
Trice led Wisconsin with 25 points. But the Badgers’ post team of Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter combined for just 12 points as Maryland outscored them 38-20 in the paint.
Johnson back with Gators, coaching in practice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, a Norfolk native and former standout at Norview and Oak Hill Academy, is back with the team and working as a coach in practice, coach Mike White said Monday.
Johnson was released from the hospital last week, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention.
White said “I have no idea” whether Johnson will be able to play again this season and added, “even if I did, I couldn’t talk about it” because of privacy laws.
“Right now, he’s really eager to help with scouting and coaching,” White said.
The Gators (3-1) postponed four games following Johnson’s collapse and took 15 days off. They returned to practice Sunday and will get back on the court Wednesday night at Vanderbilt, the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
“Our guys are ready to move forward, not move on from Keyontae, but move forward with him,” White said.
Virginia Tech to face Miami
Virginia Tech, ranked 24th in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, will try to give visiting Miami its 17th straight loss against ranked opponents in an ACC game Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Miami’s last win against a ranked opponent came against then-No. 9 North Carolina in a 91-88 decision on Feb. 27, 2018.
Keve Aluma has averaged 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hokies (7-1, 1-0), while Tyrece Radford has put up 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.
For the Hurricanes (4-2, 0-1), Isaiah Wong has averaged 19 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Gonzaga, Big Ten dominate men’s poll
It’s hard to decide who has been more dominant in men’s college basketball this season: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.
The Bulldogs remained the clear No. 1 on Monday, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes in The Associated Press poll after their latest win over a Top 25 foe, while the Big Ten placed nine teams in the poll, with Wisconsin and Iowa in the top 10.
Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era, giving the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in a team’s first seven games of a season. Kansas, Iowa and West Virginia also have fallen to Corey Kispert & Co., all of them on neutral floors.
“They’re so potent offensively,” said Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett, whose team dropped to No. 23. “They’re so well-coached. They have such talent.”
Second-ranked Baylor received the other two first-place votes and the Jayhawks remained No. 3 after their rout of then-No. 7 West Virginia. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa’s overtime loss to Minnesota.
After that? Well, it pretty much reads like the Big Ten standings.
The sixth-ranked Badgers began a run of Top 25 teams from the league, jumping three spots after wins over Nebraska and then-No. 12 Michigan State. The Hawkeyes dropped from fourth to 10th while surprising Rutgers began a run of four more Big Ten teams at No. 14 — Illinois, Michigan and the Spartans were right behind the Scarlet Knights.
No. 19 Northwestern and No. 21 Minnesota were newcomers to the poll and Ohio State rounded out the Top 25.
Stanford still tops women’s rankings
NEW YORK — Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed to remain the top team in The Associated Press women’s poll.
The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21, pulling away late in the only game between ranked opponents last week. Stanford again received 26 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member national media panel. Coach Tara VanDerveer’s team has another tough game ahead, visiting sixth-ranked Arizona on Friday.