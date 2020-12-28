College basketball roundup: Johnson back with Gators, coaching in practice

White said “I have no idea” whether Johnson will be able to play again this season and added, “even if I did, I couldn’t talk about it” because of privacy laws.

“Right now, he’s really eager to help with scouting and coaching,” White said.

The Gators (3-1) postponed four games following Johnson’s collapse and took 15 days off. They returned to practice Sunday and will get back on the court Wednesday night at Vanderbilt, the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

“Our guys are ready to move forward, not move on from Keyontae, but move forward with him,” White said.

Virginia Tech to face Miami

Virginia Tech, ranked 24th in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, will try to give visiting Miami its 17th straight loss against ranked opponents in an ACC game Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Miami’s last win against a ranked opponent came against then-No. 9 North Carolina in a 91-88 decision on Feb. 27, 2018.

Keve Aluma has averaged 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hokies (7-1, 1-0), while Tyrece Radford has put up 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

For the Hurricanes (4-2, 0-1), Isaiah Wong has averaged 19 points and 6.2 rebounds.