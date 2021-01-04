College basketball roundup: March Madness is confined to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA said Monday that all 67 men’s basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana in a bid to keep the marquee event from being called off for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played one at a time on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. They will also be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5, but preliminary-round dates have not yet been determined.

“Last year, we had to rip March Madness away from all the teams and all the fans at the very last minute,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said during a video call. “We know it was the right thing to do, but it was a painful thing to do. So we want to deliver this year on the promise of March Madness.”

Still to be determined is how many fans will be allowed inside the venues.