College basketball roundup: March Madness is confined to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA said Monday that all 67 men’s basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana in a bid to keep the marquee event from being called off for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Games will be played one at a time on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. They will also be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5, but preliminary-round dates have not yet been determined.
“Last year, we had to rip March Madness away from all the teams and all the fans at the very last minute,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said during a video call. “We know it was the right thing to do, but it was a painful thing to do. So we want to deliver this year on the promise of March Madness.”
Still to be determined is how many fans will be allowed inside the venues.
Ball State, Butler, Indiana, IUPUI and Purdue will serve as host schools, and the Horizon League will host games played at Lucas Oil Stadium, just a short distance away from NCAA headquarters. The NCAA also plans to hold its Division II and Division III tournaments in Indiana.
CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to televise all of the games on the TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV networks and their digital platforms.
Villanova puts off
its next three games
Jay Wright’s plan to resume coaching No. 3 Villanova following a bout with COVID-19 was put on hold Monday when two players tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the program to postpone its next three games.
The Wildcats (8-1) were scheduled to play Tuesday at DePaul, Friday vs. Marquette and Jan. 13 at Xavier. No makeup dates have been announced.
The Wildcats are the latest team whose season has been thrown into disarray by the pandemic. The Wildcats are tested daily and practiced Sunday without any positive test results. Then came Monday’s results — Wright said the two unidentified players who tested positive have symptoms and learned of their results before the Wildcats were set to travel to DePaul.
In other COVID-19 developments:
Duke: Coach Mike Krzyzewski said he won’t be able to coach the No. 21 Blue Devils when they face Boston College on Wednesday night, but he hopes to be out of quarantine in time to return for their game against Wake Forest on Saturday.
Krzyzewski said he and his wife were placed into quarantine last Friday after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19. He said he and his wife were tested Monday, and both were negative.
Pepperdine: The Pepperdine men’s and women’s teams will postpone their West Coast Conference games this week. Both programs had already halted activities because of recent positive COVID-19 tests.
The men’s game at San Francisco on Thursday is off as well as the women’s game the same day against San Diego. Saturday’s women’s game against BYU is also postponed.
Louisville: The No. 2-ranked Cardinals’ women’s game against North Carolina set for Tuesday night has been postponed.
The move came after a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Tar Heels’ program.
Virginia Tech climbs
five spots to No. 19
Virginia Tech jumped five spots to No. 19 in a tie with Clemson in The Associated Press men’s poll, and Virginia occupied the No. 22 spot.
While Gonzaga and Baylor remain firmly 1-2, Shaka Smart and fourth-ranked Texas are making a push into the rankings’ top tier.
The Longhorns jumped four spots after a lopsided weekend win at Kansas to earn the program’s highest ranking under their sixth-year coach, as well as its first top-five ranking since February 2011.
Texas (8-1) started the year at No. 19 and hadn’t cracked the top 10 under Smart before this season.
Villanova climbed one spot to No. 3. Iowa, Kansas, Creighton, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Michigan rounded out the top 10.
Oregon’s top 10 run
in women’s poll ends
Oregon’s run in the top 10 of The Associated Press women’s poll is over after 64 consecutive appearances.
The Ducks fell to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 released a day after the team’s 27-game winning streak ended with a 2-point loss to then-No. 11 UCLA.
Stanford remained the top choice in the poll this week after sweeping a road trip in Arizona, with victories over the Wildcats and Sun Devils. The Cardinal were followed by Louisville, UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina in the poll. The Huskies and Wolfpack were tied for third.
State men
Radford 79, Hampton 66: Dravon Mangum registered 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Highlanders to a Big South home victory over Hampton.
Fah’Mir Ali and Lewis Djonkam each added 16 points for Radford (5-6, 4-1).
Russell Dean led the Pirates (4-6, 3-2) with 22 points, and Chris Shelton and Davion Warren each added 12.
S.C. Upstate 71, Longwood 69: Led by Tommy Bruner’s 19 points and a 12-2 run in the final four minutes, S.C. Upstate (2-9, 2-4) rallied to overcome Longwood (2-9, 1-4) in a Big South game in Spartanburg, S.C.
Heru Bligen led the Lancers with 12 points, followed by Justin Hill (11), DeShaun Wade (11), Juan Muoz (10) and Ilija Stefanovic (10).