College basketball roundup: Michigan crushes Wisconsin

The ACC also said three other women’s games have been postponed — Florida State at Miami and Virginia at North Carolina State scheduled for Thursday, and Georgia Tech at Virginia on Sunday.

The revised schedule calls for Virginia Tech to host N.C. State and Louisville to host North Carolina on Jan. 28, Florida State to visit Wake Forest on Feb. 2 and Miami to host Florida State on Feb. 7. Boston College at Pitt was rescheduled for Feb. 16.

Oregon: The No. 22 Ducks paused men’s team-related activities because of COVID-19 protocols. The Ducks won’t play planned games at home against Arizona State on Thursday and Arizona on Saturday. The games will be rescheduled.

Nebraska: The Nebraska men’s game at Maryland scheduled for Saturday was called off because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cornhuskers’ program. Nebraska’s game against No. 14 Illinois on Wednesday also was postponed.