College basketball roundup: Michigan crushes Wisconsin

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists, and No. 7 Michigan remained unbeaten with another dominant performance, routing No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54 on Tuesday night in a Big Ten game.
The Wolverines (11-0, 6-0) turned this showdown into a blowout with a 43-6 run that spanned parts of both halves. Coach Juwan Howard’s team became the first in college basketball history to beat three ranked opponents in a row by at least 19 points.
D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin (10-3, 4-2) with 20 points.
ACC
Boston College 84, Miami 61: Jay Heath scored a career-high 27 points, Rich Kelly added 25 and Boston College (3-9, 1-5) made a season-high 18 3-pointers, beating visiting Miami to snap a four-game losing streak.
Nysier Brooks and Elijah Olaniyi each scored 14 points for Miami (5-6, 1-5).
Postponements
Vanderbilt: The Southeastern Conference calle off Tuesday night’s men’s game between No. 10 Tennessee and Vanderbilt because of a combination of positive coronavirus tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Commodores’ program.
ACC: The conference said the Syracuse women’s game at Georgia Tech on Thursday has been called off. Syracuse’s home game against North Carolina, originally scheduled for Dec. 31, also was rescheduled for next Tuesday.
The ACC also said three other women’s games have been postponed — Florida State at Miami and Virginia at North Carolina State scheduled for Thursday, and Georgia Tech at Virginia on Sunday.
The revised schedule calls for Virginia Tech to host N.C. State and Louisville to host North Carolina on Jan. 28, Florida State to visit Wake Forest on Feb. 2 and Miami to host Florida State on Feb. 7. Boston College at Pitt was rescheduled for Feb. 16.
Oregon: The No. 22 Ducks paused men’s team-related activities because of COVID-19 protocols. The Ducks won’t play planned games at home against Arizona State on Thursday and Arizona on Saturday. The games will be rescheduled.
Nebraska: The Nebraska men’s game at Maryland scheduled for Saturday was called off because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cornhuskers’ program. Nebraska’s game against No. 14 Illinois on Wednesday also was postponed.
UConn: Hours after announcing the postponement of Saturday’s game against Villanova, No. 4 UConn said it also must reschedule Wednesday’s women’s game against Seton Hall. The Huskies said the move is a precaution because of a coronavirus outbreak at Providence, a team the Huskies beat last weekend. The Villanova game was postponed because the Wildcats also are dealing with COVID-19 issues.
West Virginia: The Big 12 said that West Virginia postponed its next two men’s home games because of COVID-19 concerns. The announcement came a day after the 13th-ranked Mountaineers called off their game Tuesday night at No. 2 Baylor.
WVU also postponed Saturday’s home game with TCU and a Jan. 19 contest against Oklahoma State in Morgantown.