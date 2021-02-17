College basketball roundup: N.C. State edges Pitt on the road

PITTSBURGH — Jericole Hellems scored 17 points, D.J. Funderburk had 16 points and eight rebounds, and North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh 74-73 on Wednesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Cam Hayes made two free throws with 23 seconds left to give N.C. State a 3-point lead. Justin Champagnie answered with two free throws at 12.1.

Hayes was trapped on the sideline after getting the inbounds pass and was called for a travelling violation with 9.3 seconds left. Pitt guard Au’diese Toney drove the left side of the lane, but his shot hit the side of the backboard. Champagnie grabbed the offensive rebound and attempted a shot from the corner that did not hit the rim as time expired.

Braxton Beverly added 12 points and Hayes finished with 11 for N.C. State (9-9, 5-8), which won its 11th straight in the series since the 2013-14 season.

Both teams shot over 56% from the field in the first half. Funderburk was 5 of 7 for 13 points to help build a 40-39 lead, while Toney made all five of his shots for 14 points.

Champagnie had 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season for Pittsburgh (9-8, 5-7). Toney added 17 points and Xavier Johnson had 14.

