College basketball roundup: N.C. State-Michigan game called off

North Carolina State said Monday its men’s basketball game at Michigan on Wednesday has been postponed.
The teams were set to meet in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. N.C. State said the schools will work toward rescheduling the game.
The Wolfpack had to cancel Saturday’s “Bubbleville” matchup with Connecticut in the Huskies’ home state after a member of the N.C State traveling party had a positive COVID-19 test. That came a day after the team had beaten Massachusetts-Lowell there, though the school said all program members had tested negative before traveling to Connecticut as well as immediately after their arrival.
Michigan said it has no current coronavirus issues.
In other scheduling developments:
Baylor: The second-ranked Bears men’s team is looking for a replacement opponent for its scheduled home opener.
The Bears were supposed to play Nicholls State on Tuesday night, but the Colonels had positive COVID-19 tests in their program.
Baylor said it was trying to find another opponent to play before its Big 12 opener at home Sunday against No. 13 Texas.
Wisconsin: The 13th-ranked Badgers’ men’s game with No. 25 Louisville scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. Wisconsin officials said the schools are trying to arrange a date to make the game up later in the season.
The announcement came four days after Louisville announced it was pausing team-related activities indefinitely because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact-tracing measures That already caused Louisville to cancel a scheduled Dec. 4 home game with UNC Greensboro.
Wisconsin will still play on Wednesday, but the Badgers will host Rhode Island.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores’ men’s team has canceled a fourth straight game with the program paused because of COVID-19 issues.
The Commodores haven’t played since beating Valparaiso in their opener on Nov. 27.
They said Monday that Friday’s game against North Carolina Central has been canceled.
UConn: The Huskies’ men suspended team activities for a second time this fall after another positive coronavirus test in the program.
The school said the move will force the postponement of Friday’s home game against St. John’s. That was to have been the first Big East game for the Huskies (3-0) since returning to the conference after seven years in the American Athletic Conference.
Gonzaga, Baylor
still 1-2 in men’s poll
Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25 men’s poll Monday after their hotly anticipated weekend game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs’ program.
Gonzaga received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel while the Bears had the other seven. Iowa remained third after Luka Garza powered the Hawkeyes to a pair of easy victories, Michigan State climbed four spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped two spots to round out the top 5.
Virginia Tech stood at No. 15, Virginia at No. 18 and Richmond at No. 19.
Stanford seizes top women’s ranking
Coach Tara VanDerveer and Stanford are the new No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s poll.
The Cardinal ascended to the top spot Monday after previous No. 1 South Carolina lost at home to then-No. 8 North Carolina State. Stanford received 24 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.
The Cardinal moved up to No. 1 at nearly the same time last year and held on to that spot for three weeks, the team’s first appearance there in seven years.
Louisville moved up three spots to No. 2 — matching the highest ranking in school history — and received two first-place votes. UConn, which has yet to play a game because the Huskies were on pause due to coronavirus concerns, stayed at No. 3, also receiving two first-place votes.
The Wolfpack, who got the other two first-place ballots, jumped four places to No. 4 after the 54-46 victory over the Gamecocks. South Carolina fell to fifth.
Charges against Louisville reaffirmed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NCAA is standing by its charges of rules violations by Louisville, including holding the school being responsible for the conduct of sportswear supplier Adidas.
In its written reply sent to Louisville, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, college sports’ governing body acknowledged the school’s challenges against the men’sl team but stood firm on its findings.
“It is not a violation of NCAA rules for a corporate entity to be a representative of an institution’s athletics interests,” the governing body stated “However, an institution is responsible for NCAA rules violations committed by one of its representatives.”
The NCAA has submitted its reply and case statement to a hearing panel of the Committee on Infractions, Louisville and involved individuals.
It also reaffirmed allegations that former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and noted that Louisville was already on probation among sanctions for a sex scandal.
Carter leads NSU
to win over Hampton
NORFOLK — Guard Devante Carter scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Norfolk State to a 76-64 victory over Hampton University on Monday.
Daryl Anderson added 12 points for the Spartans (3-1).
Edward Oliver-Hampton led the Pirates (1-1) with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Chris Shelton and Davion Warren added 16 and 10 points, respectively.