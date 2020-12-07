College basketball roundup: N.C. State-Michigan game called off

North Carolina State said Monday its men’s basketball game at Michigan on Wednesday has been postponed.

The teams were set to meet in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. N.C. State said the schools will work toward rescheduling the game.

The Wolfpack had to cancel Saturday’s “Bubbleville” matchup with Connecticut in the Huskies’ home state after a member of the N.C State traveling party had a positive COVID-19 test. That came a day after the team had beaten Massachusetts-Lowell there, though the school said all program members had tested negative before traveling to Connecticut as well as immediately after their arrival.

Michigan said it has no current coronavirus issues.

In other scheduling developments:

Baylor: The second-ranked Bears men’s team is looking for a replacement opponent for its scheduled home opener.

The Bears were supposed to play Nicholls State on Tuesday night, but the Colonels had positive COVID-19 tests in their program.

Baylor said it was trying to find another opponent to play before its Big 12 opener at home Sunday against No. 13 Texas.