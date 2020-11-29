College basketball roundup: No. 17 Houston tops No. 14 Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas — Marcus Sasser scored 17 points playing close to home, Quentin Grimes added 15 and No. 17 Houston never trailed in a 64-53 victory over 14th-ranked Texas Tech in a neutral-site Texas meeting Sunday.
Sasser, whose career high of 26 points came at SMU in Dallas as a freshman last season, was 5 of 15 from the field as the Cougars (3-0) overcame 35% shooting at Dickies Arena. That’s where they are set to play in the American Athletic Conference tournament this season near downtown Fort Worth and not far from the Dallas suburb where Sasser grew up.
A 3-pointer from Grimes opened the scoring and put the Red Raiders behind for the first time this season. Texas Tech (2-1) went six minutes without scoring in the first half and trailed by 18 just 12 minutes into the game.
Mac McClung scored 16 points but missed all six of his 3-point tries for the Red Raiders.
No. 23 Ohio State 74, UMass-Lowell 64: Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points and Ohio State had to rally from a second-half deficit to defeat visiting UMass-Lowell.
Washington took a pass from teammate C.J. Walker and hit a 3 from the left wing for a 70-63 lead with 1:07 left to all but clinch it for the Buckeyes (2-0).
Justice Sueing had 15 points for Ohio State.
Obadiah Noel led UMass-Lowell (1-2) with 15 points.
No. 25 Michigan 81, Oakland 71: Isaiah Livers scored 22 points and Hunter Dickinson had all 19 of his points after halftime, helping Michigan outlast visiting Oakland (0-4) in overtime.
Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, scored 6 points early in overtime to finally give Michigan (2-0) control of a game it was expected to win easily.
The Wolverines led by 8 points in the first half and trailed by as much as 6 in the second half in an uneven performance marred by 20 turnovers.
State men
TCU 56, Liberty 52: R.J. Nembhard scored 14 points and TCU held on for a victory over Liberty in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
The Horned Frogs (3-0) had a 9-point lead with 2 minutes left, but the Flames got a 3-pointer from Darius McGhee then two baskets off turnovers generated by their press to close the gap to 4 with 30 seconds remaining. A missed free throw gave Liberty (2-2) the ball back with 17.2 seconds remaining, but Chris Parker’s pass was deflected with 2.1 remaining and the ensuing inbounds pass went off McGhee’s fingers. Nembhard added two free throws for the final score.
ODU 86, W&M 78: Malik Curry had 24 points as Old Dominion defeated William & Mary in Norfolk on Saturday night.
A.J. Oliver II had 19 points for Old Dominion (1-1). Connor Kochera had 19 points for the Tribe (0-1). Luke Loewe added 16 points and 10 assists.
State women
East Carolina 54, Virginia 51: Virginia (0-2) erased a 20-point deficit, but was edged by visiting East Carolina (1-1).
East Carolina led 22-2 early in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers came back to tie the game at 51 with 16 seconds remaining. The Pirates’ Justice Gee hit the game-winning 3pointer with 6.6 seconds remaining.
Sophomore forward Meg Jefferson led the Cavaliers with 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Taniyah Thompson led ECU with 19 points. Tiara Chambers had 11 points and 13 rebounds.