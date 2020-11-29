College basketball roundup: No. 17 Houston tops No. 14 Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas — Marcus Sasser scored 17 points playing close to home, Quentin Grimes added 15 and No. 17 Houston never trailed in a 64-53 victory over 14th-ranked Texas Tech in a neutral-site Texas meeting Sunday.

Sasser, whose career high of 26 points came at SMU in Dallas as a freshman last season, was 5 of 15 from the field as the Cougars (3-0) overcame 35% shooting at Dickies Arena. That’s where they are set to play in the American Athletic Conference tournament this season near downtown Fort Worth and not far from the Dallas suburb where Sasser grew up.

A 3-pointer from Grimes opened the scoring and put the Red Raiders behind for the first time this season. Texas Tech (2-1) went six minutes without scoring in the first half and trailed by 18 just 12 minutes into the game.

Mac McClung scored 16 points but missed all six of his 3-point tries for the Red Raiders.

No. 23 Ohio State 74, UMass-Lowell 64: Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points and Ohio State had to rally from a second-half deficit to defeat visiting UMass-Lowell.

Washington took a pass from teammate C.J. Walker and hit a 3 from the left wing for a 70-63 lead with 1:07 left to all but clinch it for the Buckeyes (2-0).