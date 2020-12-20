College basketball roundup: VCU replaces LSU with JMU

Even with its planned game at LSU on Tuesday canceled, VCU will still get a ninth nonconference game after all.
VCU will host James Madison (2-2) at the Siegel Center at 4 p.m. Tuesday, reuniting the former Colonial Athletic Association foes for the first time since 2012, according to a source.
The game will be broadcast on MASN and streamed online through ESPN+.
The schools had discussions Saturday, and by Sunday morning the game was finalized. Both teams lost other games they had planned for Tuesday.
VCU was set to travel to Baton Rouge to face the Tigers and former coach Will Wade, to complete a home-and-home series set in motion when Wade left VCU for LSU in 2017. In the first part of the series, last November, VCU beat the then 23rd-ranked Tigers 84-82 at the Siegel Center.
But this year’s matchup was canceled Saturday because of COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program. LSU this past week also postponed a Wednesday game against New Orleans and a Saturday game against North Texas because of COVID-19 protocols. Wade tested positive recently for the coronavirus.
JMU was going to play at Florida on Tuesday, but the Gators went on to postpone their final four nonconference games in the aftermath of the collapse of forward Keyontae Johnson, a Norfolk native, early in the team’s game against Florida State on Dec. 12. Johnson has been progressing and released a video message Friday thanking medical personnel and Florida fans for their help and support.
Now VCU (6-2) will get a fifth straight nonconference home game to lead into its Atlantic 10 opener on Dec. 30 at Saint Joseph’s. The Rams have won four straight.
VCU and JMU were regular opponents when the Rams were in the CAA (1995-2012). The Rams lead the series against the Dukes 44-21.
Top 25 men
Northwestern 79, No. 4 Michigan State 65: Boo Buie scored a career-high 30 points and Northwestern beat Michigan State for the first time in almost a decade, topping the visiting Spartans in the Big Ten opener for each school.
Pete Nance added 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in Northwestern’s biggest win since its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2017. Freshman Ty Berry had 12 points in the Big Ten opener for each school, including three of the Wildcats’ 10 3-pointers.
Northwestern (4-1, 1-0) stopped a 12-game slide in the series with its first victory over Michigan State since Jan. 14, 2012. It also was the Wildcats’ first win over a top-five team in the AP poll since an 83-65 victory over Magic Johnson and then-No. 4 Michigan State on Jan. 27, 1979.
This year’s Spartans looked rusty in their first game in a week and just their second overall since Dec. 7. They were supposed to play Virginia on Dec. 9, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Cavaliers.
Aaron Henry scored 11 points for Michigan State (6-1, 0-1).
No. 9 Creighton 76, UConn 74: Christian Bishop scored 19 points and visiting Creighton beat UConn in overtime in the Huskies’ return to the Big East.
Mitch Ballock added 13 points for the Bluejays (6-2, 2-1), who secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and eight rebounds.
James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies (3-1, 0-1).
No. 19 Rutgers 91, No. 13 Illinois 88: Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points, Jacob Young added 24 and Rutgers (5-3, 1-1) overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat Illinois (6-0, 2-0) in a Big Ten game in Piscataway, N.J.
Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Illini, while Trent Frazier added 19 points.
No. 11 Texas 77, Oklahoma State 74: Freshman Greg Brown scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Texas (7-1, 0-1) beat visiting Oklahoma State (-2, 0-2) in its Big 12 opener.
Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham scored 25 points.
State men
Old Dominion 66, Northwestern 62: Kalu Ezikpe had 17 points as Old Dominion (3-2) defeated Northeastern in Norfolk.
Joe Reece added 11 points for the Monarchs, and Malik Curry chipped in 10 points.
Shaquille Walters had 17 points for the Huskies (1-3).
James Madison 98, Alice Lloyd 55: Matt Lewis scored 29 points as James Madison (3-2) easily defeated Alice Lloyd College in Harrisonburg.