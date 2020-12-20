College basketball roundup: VCU replaces LSU with JMU

Even with its planned game at LSU on Tuesday canceled, VCU will still get a ninth nonconference game after all.

VCU will host James Madison (2-2) at the Siegel Center at 4 p.m. Tuesday, reuniting the former Colonial Athletic Association foes for the first time since 2012, according to a source.

The game will be broadcast on MASN and streamed online through ESPN+.

The schools had discussions Saturday, and by Sunday morning the game was finalized. Both teams lost other games they had planned for Tuesday.

VCU was set to travel to Baton Rouge to face the Tigers and former coach Will Wade, to complete a home-and-home series set in motion when Wade left VCU for LSU in 2017. In the first part of the series, last November, VCU beat the then 23rd-ranked Tigers 84-82 at the Siegel Center.

But this year’s matchup was canceled Saturday because of COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program. LSU this past week also postponed a Wednesday game against New Orleans and a Saturday game against North Texas because of COVID-19 protocols. Wade tested positive recently for the coronavirus.