College basketball roundup: Zags tighten grip on No. 1

A two-week layoff did nothing to slow down Gonzaga.
The Zags strengthened their grip on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college basketball poll released on Monday, earning 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel after knocking off then-No. 3 Iowa.
No. 2 Baylor received the remaining three first-place votes and Kansas moved up two spots to No. 3. Iowa and Villanova rounded out the top five.
Gonzaga showed no signs of rust after pausing team activities for two weeks due to COVID-19 issues. The Zags (4-0) jumped on the Hawkeyes early and went 13 of 26 from 3-point range to win 99-88 at The Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Virginia Tech dropped out of the poll last week following a loss to Penn State. The Hokies are back in this week at No. 24 after wins over Clemson and Coppin State. Virginia is No. 16.
Beavers fall out of women’s rankings
NEW YORK — Oregon State’s four-year run in the Top 25 ended Monday when the Beavers fell out of The Associated Press women’s poll for the first time since 2016.
The Beavers had the seventh-longest active streak, being ranked for 76 consecutive weeks dating to Dec. 19, 2016. Oregon State lost its lone game last week, falling to Washington State and dropping out of the poll from No. 21.
While the Beavers’ streak is over, Stanford remained No. 1 for the third consecutive week. Stanford received 26 of 30 first-place votes from a media panel. Louisville, UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina followed the Cardinal again in the poll.
Memphis locks up Hardaway for 5 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. Penny Hardaway agreed to a five-year extension worth $12.2 million with Memphis, keeping the third-year coach under contract through April 2026.
Hardaway is 48-27 overall with Tigers. He had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in 2019.
Memphis athletics director Todd Veatch said Hardaway has rejuvenated Tigers’ basketball. The university led the nation in increased attendance during Hardaway’s first season, averaging 7,840 more a game and ranked 17th nationally with 14,065 fans per game. That jumped to ninth last season with 16,312.
Syracuse, Buffalo
on COVID-19 pauses
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse and Buffalo men’s programs are on pause after a member of the Bulls tested positive for COVID-19.
The decisions announced Monday by both teams came after they played Saturday in Syracuse’s Carrier Dome.
The Mid-American Conference school did not reveal who tested positive, except to say that it involved either an athlete, or member of the team’s coaching or support staff.
It’s unclear how long the pause will last.
Syracuse (6-1) postponed its game Tuesday against Notre Dame and is scheduled to play at Wake Forest on Dec. 30.
State men
George Mason 68, VMI 66: AJ Wilson had 22 points and 10 rebounds as George Mason edged visiting VMI.
Xavier Johnson made two free throws with 4 seconds left to give George Mason a 68-63 lead.
Tyler Kolek had 11 points and five steals for George Mason (3-1).
Greg Parham (Monacan) scored 19 points for the Keydets (5-4). Kamdyn Curfman added 14 points and Jake Stephens had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.