College basketball: Watts powers Spartans past Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. — Rocket Watts scored 20 points and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.
The Spartans (3-0) trailed by 10 early in the game but closed the first half with a 13-4 surge to take a 37-33 lead at halftime.
Michigan State maintained control in the second half, leading by as many as 16. The Blue Devils (1-1) rallied late and cut the gap to 5 in the final minute.
Joey Hauser had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State. Aaron Henry had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. Malik Hall added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Matthew Hurt had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Duke, but freshman Jalen Johnson was limited to 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting after scoring 24 in his college debut.
No. 14 UNC 67, Stanford 63: Leaky Black had a big driving basket at the 1:02 mark followed by a clinching free throw with 5.5 seconds left to help No. 14 North Carolina hold off Stanford 67-63 in Tuesday’s semifinals at the relocated Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C.
Freshman Caleb Love scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels (3-0), who did just enough down the stretch to stay unbeaten. UNC shot 50% after halftime and won despite committing 24 turnovers, which led to 22 points for Stanford.
Black finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. He came through with his biggest play when he drove into the paint and scooped in a layup to increase UNC’s lead to 66-63.
Daejon Davis scored 18 points to lead Stanford (1-1), which shot 39% for the game and made just 5 of 20 3-point tries. Touted freshman Ziaire Williams finished with 10 points.
The Tar Heels will face No. 17 Texas in the title game after the Longhorns defeated Indiana 66-64. Matt Coleman III scored 16 points to lead Texas. which reached the final for the first time. Courtney Ramey added 13 points for the Longhorns (3-0).
Louisville 75, Western Kentucky 54: Dre Davis scored 21 points, David Johnson had 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals, and Louisville beat visiting Western Kentucky for the Cardinals’ fourth win in seven days.
Louisville trailed 25-17 in the first half before six players scored during a 12-0 run for a 4-point lead. Johnson had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in the half, and Louisville made 5 of 9 3-pointers for a 34-29 advantage.
Carlik Jones added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for Louisville (4-0).
Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth scored 19 points for WKU (2-2).
State men
VMI 84, Longwood 71: Greg Parham scored 22 points and VMI topped Longwood in Lexington.
Sean Conway added a career-high 19 points for the Keydets (2-1). Jake Stephens added 13 points. Kamdyn Curfman had 11 points. Myles Lewis had 6 points and 11 rebounds.
Juan Munoz had 18 points for the Lancers (0-2).
State women
Virginia Tech 92, George Washington 57: Georgia Amoore scored the game’s first two baskets on layups and Tech sprinted out to a 13-0 lead and went on to home rout of George Washington (2-1) that improved the Hokies’ record to 3-0.
Senior guard Aisha Sheppard inshed with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Tech’s other all-ACC performer, Elizabeth Kitley, registered 16 points and 12 rebounds.