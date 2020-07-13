The Atlantic Coast Conference said Monday it “has postponed its virtual ACC Football Kickoff media event until further notice.”
The “virtual” event, usually held in person on site in Charlotte, N.C., was originally scheduled online for July 21-23 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Each ACC school has its head coach speak, as well as two high-profile players.
Monday’s announcement could be snowballing toward the collapse of the 2020 college football season. Major conferences such as the ACC have already announced they will only play fellow conference members should the season proceed.
“Any future decisions and announcements will take place at the appropriate time,” the ACC included in Monday’s statement.
Patriot League scratches fall sports
The Patriot League joined the Ivy League on Monday, punting on football and other fall sports because of the pandemic while holding out hope the games can be made up.
The Patriot League said its 10 Division I schools will also not compete in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and field hockey. The conference’s council of presidents said the league will consider playing those seasons in the winter and spring if possible.
The conference is mostly comprised of private schools located in the Northeast that offer limited athletic scholarships. Pennsylvania rivals Lehigh and Lafayette have played 155 times, more than any opponents in college football history.
Army and Navy are also Patriot League members, but not in football.
The Patriot League competes in Division I’s second tier of college football (FCS) like the Ivy League, which announced a similar decision last week. Unlike the Ivy League, the Patriot League participates in the FCS playoffs.
Later Monday, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced it was not having a fall season and planned to move football and other sports to the spring.
The college football season was scheduled to start with a handful of nonconference games — three involving Pac-12 teams — on Aug. 29, before a full slate around Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3-7.
Daniels allowed to play immediately at Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — Former Southern California starter JT Daniels said he has been granted immediate eligibility at Georgia, where he can join the competition at quarterback.
Daniels posted on his Twitter account on Monday his appreciation to the NCAA “for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall.”
Daniels announced his transfer to Georgia on May 29 and he can play for three seasons. He started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis last season after suffering a knee injury in the season opener.
Daniels joins an interesting mix at Georgia to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm at quarterback.
Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, is considered the favorite to win the starting job.
Former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who was Fromm’s backup in 2019, has an experience advantage in the Georgia system that may carry more weight since there was no spring practice for Newman and others.
Other candidates include D’wan Mathis and incoming freshman Carson Beck.
Daniels started for USC as a freshman, passing for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He then hurt his knee in the Trojans’ 2019 opener against Fresno State.
