College football notes: Alabama tops CFP rankings

Tulsa: No. 24 Tulsa’s game Saturday at Houston has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases at Houston and the ensuing contact tracing.

The AAC said the game may be rescheduled for Dec. 19, if neither team is a participant in the league championship game. Tulsa is 5-0 in league play.

This is the fifth Tulsa game that has been shifted since the season started. Matchups against Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Cincinnati, and Navy also have been moved.

Southern Mississippi: The UAB-Southern Mississippi game scheduled for Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles’ program.

Purdue: The Boilermakers will be without starting defensive end George Karlaftis for three weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The school’s athletic department said the sophomore is self-isolating at home. Karlaftis’ first test Tuesday came back positive and a subsequent PCR test confirmed the result, the statement said.

Big Ten guidelines require players who test positive to sit out 21 days, which would keep Karlaftis out of the Boilermakers’ three remaining scheduled games — Rutgers, Nebraska and rival Indiana.