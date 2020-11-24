College football notes: Alabama tops CFP rankings

Alabama was No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.
Texas A&M was fifth and Florida was sixth, giving the Southeastern Conference three of the top six teams along with Alabama.
Unbeaten Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference at seventh has the best ranking for a non-Power Five team in the seven-year history of the selection committee’s top 25.
No. 8 Northwestern, Georgia and Miami round out the top 10.
Minnesota calls off game at Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is calling off its game Saturday at Wisconsin because of positive COVID-19 cases within its program, a move that likely knocks the 18th-ranked Badgers out of consideration for the Big Ten championship game.
The Minnesota-Wisconsin game won’t be rescheduled. Minnesota athletics director Mark Coyle, President Joan Gabel and athletic medical director Brad Nelson opted against playing the game after consulting with Big Ten officials. School officials didn’t say how many active cases they had.
Elsewhere
Tulsa: No. 24 Tulsa’s game Saturday at Houston has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases at Houston and the ensuing contact tracing.
The AAC said the game may be rescheduled for Dec. 19, if neither team is a participant in the league championship game. Tulsa is 5-0 in league play.
This is the fifth Tulsa game that has been shifted since the season started. Matchups against Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Cincinnati, and Navy also have been moved.
Southern Mississippi: The UAB-Southern Mississippi game scheduled for Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles’ program.
Purdue: The Boilermakers will be without starting defensive end George Karlaftis for three weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The school’s athletic department said the sophomore is self-isolating at home. Karlaftis’ first test Tuesday came back positive and a subsequent PCR test confirmed the result, the statement said.
Big Ten guidelines require players who test positive to sit out 21 days, which would keep Karlaftis out of the Boilermakers’ three remaining scheduled games — Rutgers, Nebraska and rival Indiana.
He could return for the conference’s ninth regular-season game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent, and he would also be able to play in a bowl game.