College football notes: Big Ten gives Buckeyes title shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten Conference dropped its six-game minimum requirement for the league championship game Wednesday, clearing that way for No. 3 Ohio State to take on No. 15 Northestern in another chance for the Buckeyes to burnish their playoff credentials.
The Buckeyes (5-0) will try for their fifth straight conference title when they face the Wildcats (5-1) in Indianapolis. Ohio State finished the regular season with only five games after Michigan pulled out of Saturday’s showdown because of COVID-19 issues.
The rule change had to be approved by the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes athletics directors, senior women’s administrators and presidents from all 14 schools.
“The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten football championship game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana, regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the Big Ten said.
The conference determined before the season that teams would have to play six of their eight scheduled games to qualify for the title game. Ohio State — No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and the conference’s only undefeated team — has missed three games because of pandemic issues.
Though Ohio State is already in the top four of the CFP rankings, a win against Northwestern could be important in seeding. The CFP selection committee said it ranks teams based on on-field performace, “using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable.”
The Big Ten change was made at the expense of surprising Indiana (6-1), which would have gone to the title game if the six-game rule had remained intact. The No. 9 Hoosiers, who lost 42-35 at Ohio State earlier this season, and rival Purdue agreed to call off Saturday’s game because of COVID-19 issues.
Indiana AD Scott Dolson said the Hoosiers were looking forward to completing one of the best seasons in program history.
“Although we understand the conference’s decision, we are disappointed,” Dolson said.
Fighting Irish, Tigers have weekend off before final
In the year of the coronavirus pandemic, traditions — and logic — matter not.
There are five games in the Atlantic Coast Conference this weekend, all important to the teams playing but none involving No. 2 Notre Dame or No. 4 Clemson. The league gave the Fighting Irish and the Tigers the weekend off before they meet in a rematch in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 19 for the ACC title. But the 10 teams that are playing are focused on this week.
No. 9 Miami and the 20th-ranked Tar Heels meet at North Carolina in a pivotal matchup that will determine bowl position. Virginia will visit Virginia Tech and renew a fierce rivalry that grew more intense a year ago when Bronco Mendenhall‘s Cavaliers ended a 15-year losing streak in the series with a 39-30 victory.
The rest of the games — Wake Forest at Louisville, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech and Duke at Florida State — largely involve the bottom half of the ACC standings, with only Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3) having a winning record.
But most ACC observers are talking about Notre Dame and Clemson. The Fighting Irish won the first, at home, 47-40 in overtime, when the Tigers were without Trevor Lawrence because of a COVID-19 infection. The Heisman Trophy candidate and probable No. 1 choice in the NFL draft is back for the rematch.
Elsewhere
MAC: The Mid-American Conference declared No. 24 Buffalo winner of the East Division title. The announcement came after the Bulls (4-0) appeared to clinch the title outright once their game against Ohio (2-1) last Saturday was canceled and declared a no-contest. That decision was made because the Bobcats’ roster was depleted because of COVID-19.
Ohio was the only team left with a mathematical chance to win the title before the cancellation occurred in the second-to-last week of the regular season.
LSU: Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, who entered this week leading all active Tigers in receiving, has opted out for the remainder of the season.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron was not certain whether Gilbert intended to return next season or transfer elsewhere.
SMU: The Mustangs will stay close to home to play in the Frisco Bowl. SMU (7-3) accepted an invitation to be in the Dec. 19 game that will be played about a half-hour drive from its campus. Their opponent, likely from Conference USA, is still to be determined.
Marshall: The school said Friday’s regular-season finale against Charlotte has been canceled because of injuries and a lack of available Thundering Herd players at key positions, which it attributed to COVID-19 issues.
Washington: The Huskies paused football activities after a rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the program, putting in doubt its game Saturday against Oregon.
SEC: The conference title game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Florida will be played before a socially distanced crowd of 16,500 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game is set for Dec. 19 at the 75,000-seat facility.