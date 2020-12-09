College football notes: Big Ten gives Buckeyes title shot

Though Ohio State is already in the top four of the CFP rankings, a win against Northwestern could be important in seeding. The CFP selection committee said it ranks teams based on on-field performace, “using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable.”

The Big Ten change was made at the expense of surprising Indiana (6-1), which would have gone to the title game if the six-game rule had remained intact. The No. 9 Hoosiers, who lost 42-35 at Ohio State earlier this season, and rival Purdue agreed to call off Saturday’s game because of COVID-19 issues.

Indiana AD Scott Dolson said the Hoosiers were looking forward to completing one of the best seasons in program history.

“Although we understand the conference’s decision, we are disappointed,” Dolson said.

Fighting Irish, Tigers have weekend off before final

In the year of the coronavirus pandemic, traditions — and logic — matter not.