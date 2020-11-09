College football notes: COVID-19 landing blows on SEC

The Southeastern Conference is taking a hit from COVID-19.
The conference on Monday postponed Saturday’s game between No. 20 Auburn and Mississippi State because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining within the Bulldogs’ program.
The SEC requires programs to have at least 53 scholarship players available for games. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said the Bulldogs were just a player away from having to postpone last Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.
“Fortunately we didn’t have to,” Leach said. “We knew there was a pretty good chance we’d have to cancel this week just because we were that close [last week].”
No. 5 Texas A&M paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a win at South Carolina. LSU is battling an outbreak that could put Saturday’s game against No. 1 Alabama in jeopardy. And Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has tested positive and could miss the game at No. 6 Florida.
The stop-and-start nature of college sports in the pandemic is familiar by now, but the cluster of problems was a reminder how fragile the season is. The problems Monday extended beyond the SEC, too: Michigan State announced that men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mountain West canceled Air Force’s scheduled football game at Wyoming this Saturday due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the academy and the Pac-12 opened its season over the weekend with two games postponed.
Mississippi State’s game against Auburn has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Starkville, Miss. Athletics director John Cohen said the Bulldogs were disappointed, but “our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff.”
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies were undergoing additional testing and contact tracing amid hopes the team could return to campus Tuesday. He was confident that Saturday’s game at Tennessee will be played.
Pittman learned Monday he had tested positive. SEC protocol for asymptomatic positives will require him to isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test if a retest confirms the result. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as interim head coach.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said related quarantines due to possible exposure have thinned his roster. He declined to get into the number of players affected by the team’s latest outbreak.
“It’s going to be challenging, obviously, with the guys that are out,” Orgeron said. “When they tell me we’re at a certain number or something like that — we can play or we can’t play — I think that’s up to the league ... but for right now, we’re playing Alabama.”
Florida has already been through it — more than 30 players and staff tested positive in an outbreak last month that caused the SEC to postpone two of the Gators’ games.
Elsewhere
Alabama: Coach Nick Saban said running back Trey Sanders is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for unspecified injuries sustained in a car accident.
Saban said Sanders’ surgery was successful and that he was at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
“We expect him to have a full recovery,” Saban said.
Sanders was injured in an accident on Friday morning. The former 5-star prospect missed last season with a foot injury but was coming off his best game for the top-ranked Crimson Tide against Mississippi State. Sanders ran 12 times for 80 yards in the game.
Florida: The Gators could be without standout tight end Kyle Pitts against Arkansas on Saturday because of a concussion.
Coach Dan Mullen called Pitts questionable for the game. He was knocked out of last weekend’s victory against Georgia in the second quarter when Lewis Cine delivered a crushing blow over the middle. Cine was ejected for targeting. Pitts spent the rest of the game in the locker room.
Lnebacker Jeremiah Moon (foot) is doubtful and safety Stewart Reese (shoulder) is questionable.
Baylor: Junior linebacker Terrel Bernard, the Big 12’s top tackler, will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury.
Coach Dave Aranda said that Bernard has a torn labrum and likely a fracture in his shoulder.
Bernard and freshman running back Craig Williams were hurt in Saturday’s loss at Iowa State. Williams injured the ACL and MCL in his knee, and will also miss the rest of the season.
Michigan: Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be out of the lineup against No. 13 Wisconsin and likely for the rest of the season.
Coach Jim Harbaugh said Hutchinson needs surgery after breaking his leg in a 38-21 loss at Indiana.
Michigan (1-2) hosts the Badgers (1-0) on Saturday after Wisconsin canceled its previous two games because players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Wolverines, who started the season No. 16 in the AP Top 25, are unranked for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.
LSU: A Tigers player’s social media post about being harassed by Baton Rouge police has led to three officers being placed on administrative leave, the city’s police chief said.
Freshman receiver Koy Moore said he was “violated” by officers who stopped him at gunpoint last weekend and unzipped his pants while searching for “a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have.”
Moore said officers also questioned him about whether he was in possession of illegal drugs, and snatched his phone away when he tried to take video of what was happening during the stop.
LSU athletics director Scott Woodward said the details described by Moore were “very troubling,” and added that he has “full faith” that Baton Rouge police will conduct a “thorough and transparent investigation” of the matter.