College football notes: Ex-Hopewell star Henderson saluted in Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains very much a team with question marks, but the identity of the team’s top running back is not in doubt.
In his first start, former Hopewell High standout TreVeyon Henderson ran for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in Saturday’s win over Tulsa, breaking Archie Griffin’s school record for freshmen of 239 yards set in 1972.
He was named co-Big Ten offensive player of the week on Monday.
“I had a lot of big goals for myself, and I reached one of them,” Henderson said on Saturday. “But I’ve got a lot more to go, so I’ve got to keep working.”
Henderson, who ran for 69 yards in the first two games combined, broke through with some huge plays at critical times for the Buckeyes (2-1).
Henderson was the Times-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year as a junior in 2019. He scored a Richmond-area record 53 touchdowns, propelling Hopewell to a 15-0 record and the Class 3 state title. He led the area in rushing with 2,424 yards — sixth most in Richmond-area history — and 45 rushing touchdowns. He caught 18 passes for 283 yards and returned nine kicks for an average of 40 yards.
South Carolina to start Doty at QB
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina sophomore Luke Doty will get his first start of the season at quarterback.
Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday that Doty would get the call at home against Kentucky on Saturday night. Doty hurt his foot in practice last month and missed the first two games of the season. However, he entered early in a 40-13 loss at No. 2 Georgia when starter Zeb Noland was hurt. Beamer said Doty had no lingering effects from the injury.
Clemson DT Davis out up to two months
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis will miss up to two months with a torn bicep tendon, and reserve tailback Lyn-J Dixon plans to transfer, coach Dabo Swinney said.
Davis is a junior who has started since his freshman year. Swinney said he would be out seven to eight weeks with the injury.
Dixon was former Clemson tailback Travis Etienne’s primary backup the past three seasons. He expected to get first shot at replacing the NFL first-round pick, but has played behind freshman Will Shipley and sophomore Kobe Pace.
Elsewhere
Utah: Quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utes after losing his starting job to Cameron Rising. Brewer, a four-year starter at Baylor, transferred to Utah for his final season and won the starting job following a heated competition with Rising in the preseason camp. But the Utes struggled with Brewer under center. He went 1-2 in three starts and was benched late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 triple OT loss to San Diego State last weekend.
Rising was listed as the starting quarterback on the depth chart Utah released Tuesday morning.
Kansas: Running back Velton Gardner, who led the Jayhawks in rushing last season, has entered the transfer portal after seeing his playing time decrease in the first three games under new coach Lance Leipold. By transferring now, Gardner could potentially redshirt this season and still have two years of eligibility remaining.
Vanderbilt: Running back Ra’Mahn Davis will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn toe ligament on his right foot.
Davis watched the second half of last week’s 41-23 loss to Stanford from the sideline with his right foot in a walking boot. He led the team with 44 carries for 211 yards.
Rutgers: Two Rutgers players have been suspended from the team after they were charged in an incident in which three people were struck by paintballs fired from a passing vehicle.