College football notes: Ex-Hopewell star Henderson saluted in Big Ten

Utah: Quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utes after losing his starting job to Cameron Rising. Brewer, a four-year starter at Baylor, transferred to Utah for his final season and won the starting job following a heated competition with Rising in the preseason camp. But the Utes struggled with Brewer under center. He went 1-2 in three starts and was benched late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 triple OT loss to San Diego State last weekend.

Rising was listed as the starting quarterback on the depth chart Utah released Tuesday morning.

Kansas: Running back Velton Gardner, who led the Jayhawks in rushing last season, has entered the transfer portal after seeing his playing time decrease in the first three games under new coach Lance Leipold. By transferring now, Gardner could potentially redshirt this season and still have two years of eligibility remaining.

Vanderbilt: Running back Ra’Mahn Davis will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn toe ligament on his right foot.

Davis watched the second half of last week’s 41-23 loss to Stanford from the sideline with his right foot in a walking boot. He led the team with 44 carries for 211 yards.