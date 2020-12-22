College football notes: Florida, Mullen given NCAA sanctions

Auburn and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin on Tuesday were finalizing an agreement for him to become the Tigers’ head coach, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Harsin, 44, is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, his alma mater.

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after eight seasons, a somewhat surprising move after a 6-4 season — and one that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach’s contract.

Gators, Mullen hit with NCAA sanctions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida received a year of probation and coach Dan Mullen was sanctioned Tuesday after the school and the NCAA agreed to resolve an infractions case involving impermissible contact with recruits last year.

None of the infractions was deemed Level I, the most serious, but the NCAA said the coach did not promote an atmosphere of compliance.

Many of the penalties, including reduced evaluation days and number of permissible phones calls to recruits, were implemented earlier this year.