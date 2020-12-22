College football notes: Florida, Mullen given NCAA sanctions

Auburn and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin on Tuesday were finalizing an agreement for him to become the Tigers’ head coach, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
Harsin, 44, is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, his alma mater.
Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after eight seasons, a somewhat surprising move after a 6-4 season — and one that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach’s contract.
Gators, Mullen hit with NCAA sanctions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida received a year of probation and coach Dan Mullen was sanctioned Tuesday after the school and the NCAA agreed to resolve an infractions case involving impermissible contact with recruits last year.
None of the infractions was deemed Level I, the most serious, but the NCAA said the coach did not promote an atmosphere of compliance.
Many of the penalties, including reduced evaluation days and number of permissible phones calls to recruits, were implemented earlier this year.
“There is no evidence of systemic compliance issues at Florida, but when isolated circumstances occur they are addressed head on and we accept responsibility for our actions, as evidenced by this instance,” athletics director Scott Stricklin said.
The case went through negotiated resolution, used when the school, individuals involved and NCAA enforcement staff agree on the violations and penalties.
Bowl canceled after South Carolina pulls out
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina won’t be going to a bowl game, after all.
The Gamecocks, who finished 2-8, opted out of the Gasparilla Bowl against UAB on Tuesday because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program. The game in Tampa, Fla., which was scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled because the bowl couldn’t find a new opponent for UAB (6-3).
Cumbie back to guide Texas Tech’s offense
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech quarterback and assistant coach Sonny Cumbie is returning to the Red Raiders as their new offensive coordinator after seven seasons at Big 12 rival TCU.
Cumbie’s hiring was announced by second-year Tech coach Matt Wells a week after offensive coordinator David Yost was fired following a 4-6 season.
Before going to TCU as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2014, Cumbie had been a full-time coach for the Red Raiders for four seasons, as inside receivers coach from 2010 to 2012 before serving as co-offensive coordinator and outside receivers coach in 2013.
Air Force-Navy game Sept. 11
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Next year’s game between service-academy rivals Air Force and Navy has been moved to Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the academies said. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 2.
It will mark just the third time the two schools have played in September and the earliest they have ever met. They normally meet the first Saturday in October.
Elsewhere
LSU: Defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is leaving the program after one difficult season in which the Tigers allowed six opponents to gain more than 500 yards. Pelini said he and head coach Ed Orgeron “mutually decided it’s best” to part ways.
Michigan: Defensive coordinator Don Brown, and the Wolverines have parted ways, two sources confirmed to The Detroit News.
Brown’s dismissal comes as head coach Jim Harbaugh, who completed his sixth season with the Wolverines, continues discussions with athletics director Warde Manuel about a contract extension. Hampered by a shaky defense, Michigan went 2-4 this season.
Iowa: No. 17 Iowa said it’s pausing football activities for at least five days because of a COVID-19 outbreak but still hopes to play in next week’s Music City Bowl.
Iowa is scheduled to play Missouri in the bowl game in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30.
Buffalo: Jaret Patterson is expected to play against Marshall in the Camellia Bowl on Friday, a week after one of the nation’s leading rushers hurt his right knee. Coach Lance Leipold said Patterson should be “ready and able to go” after the junior worked out individually on the sideline during practice Tuesday.
Potato Bowl: Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for more than 100 yards, and Nevada (7-2) beat Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise. Cameron Carroll rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown for Tulane (6-6).