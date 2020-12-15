College football notes: Gamecocks give Beamer five-year deal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has received a five-year contract worth $13.75 million.
Beamer, 43, recently was named to replace fired Will Muschamp. Beamer’s contract was approved by the South Carolina Board of Trustees on Tuesday.
Beamer, the son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, will make $2.75 million per season with a base salary of $1.1 million and guaranteed compensation of $1.65 million from outside rights holders.
The first-time head coach can achieve several bonuses depending on the team’s play ranging from $200,000 for reaching the Southeastern Conference title game to $1 million for winning the national championship.
South Carolina owes Muschamp close to $16 million on the buyout of his contract, which had three years remaining when he was dismissed in November.
Beamer was an assistant at Oklahoma the past three seasons and is with the Sooners preparing for the Big 12 championship game this week.
Beamer is expected to return to South Carolina soon after and to be with the team should the Gamecocks play in a bowl game.
The Gamecocks finished 2-8 in the all-SEC season, losing six straight games to end the season.
Beamer had been a South Carolina assistant under Steve Spurrier from 2007 to 2010. The Gamecocks won their only SEC East Division title in 2010, Beamer’s final year on staff.
Two Big Ten games canceled for COVID-19
Two of the seven Big Ten Champions Week games were canceled Tuesday because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The annual rivalry game between Indiana and Purdue set for Friday was canceled for the second time in two weeks and the third time this season. Michigan’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday also was canceled, the third straight Wolverines game to be called off.
Athletics directors Scott Dolson of Indiana and Mike Bobinski of Purdue acknowledged the history and tradition of playing for the Old Oaken Bucket.
“Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play,” they said, “but at this time it just isn’t possible.”
The final month of the season, including bowl games, is already being affected by the pandemic, just as the regular season was. Approximately 125 games since late August have been postponed or canceled, including the Frisco Bowl scheduled for Saturday. SMU had to withdraw from the game about 25 miles from its Dallas campus and its opponent, UTSA, is switching to the First Responders Bowl Dec. 26 against a team to be determined.
In Indiana, the cancellation came just as the Boilermakers (2-4) appeared ready to resume football activities after pausing them a week ago on the same day Indiana took the same step.
The cancellation was a disappointing blow to the Hoosiers (6-1), who are having one of their best seasons in decades.
CFP’s top 5 locked for fourth straight week
Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State will enter championship weekend in position to make the College Football Playoff with little drama.
The top five teams were locked into their places Tuesday night for the fourth straight week, with the Crimson Tide (10-0) leading the way as it prepares to play Florida for the Southeastern Conference championship.
The Fighting Irish (10-0) are second and Clemson is third going into their Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
Ohio State (5-0) is fourth going into the Big Ten title game against Northwestern, and Texas A&M is on deck at No. 5. The Aggies host Tennessee in their last regular-season game Saturday.
Coen named UK’s offensive coordinator
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has hired Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to revive the Southeastern Conference’s worst passing game.
Coen, 35, was named the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach before this season after two as the NFL club’s wide receivers’ assistant. He will join the program after the season with Los Angeles, which reached the Super Bowl in 2018 and currently leads the NFC West. Coen works with Pro Bowl QB Jared Goff and has helped the receiver corps produce a 1,000-yard duo each of the past two seasons.
Coen replaces Eddie Gran, who was let go last week along with quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw after Kentucky averaged just 124.4 yards per game this season and was Stoops’ main focus for improvement.
Nebraska LB Miller retires from football
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller announced his retirement from football after a spinal injury ended his season last month.
Miller said Tuesday a neurologist who works with the Cornhuskers recommended he give up the game as a precaution.
The senior from Fishers, Ind., appeared in 40 games, starting his final 16. He made 27 tackles in four games this season.