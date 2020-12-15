College football notes: Gamecocks give Beamer five-year deal

Beamer had been a South Carolina assistant under Steve Spurrier from 2007 to 2010. The Gamecocks won their only SEC East Division title in 2010, Beamer’s final year on staff.

Two Big Ten games canceled for COVID-19

Two of the seven Big Ten Champions Week games were canceled Tuesday because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The annual rivalry game between Indiana and Purdue set for Friday was canceled for the second time in two weeks and the third time this season. Michigan’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday also was canceled, the third straight Wolverines game to be called off.

Athletics directors Scott Dolson of Indiana and Mike Bobinski of Purdue acknowledged the history and tradition of playing for the Old Oaken Bucket.

“Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play,” they said, “but at this time it just isn’t possible.”