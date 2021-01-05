College football notes: Gators' Mullen eyeing move to NFL, reports say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen could be on the verge of opting out.

One week after insisting he hadn’t even thought about the NFL, there are reports that Mullen might walk away from the Gators, telling NFL teams he’s interested in making the jump to the pros.

It was tumultuous season for Mullen.

He landed Florida on NCAA probation, was dealt a show-cause penalty for recruiting violations, and was fined and reprimanded by the Southeastern Conference for his role in a benches-clearing fight.

Mullen has acknowledged the landscape in college football is changing.

The burgeoning transfer portal forces coaches to continually re-recruit their own players and there are also the undetermined challenges regarding name, image and likeness earning potential. And the coronavirus pandemic exposed college athletics for having an overspending financial model that’s capable of crumbling on short notice.