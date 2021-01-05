College football notes: Gators' Mullen eyeing move to NFL, reports say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen could be on the verge of opting out.
One week after insisting he hadn’t even thought about the NFL, there are reports that Mullen might walk away from the Gators, telling NFL teams he’s interested in making the jump to the pros.
It was tumultuous season for Mullen.
He landed Florida on NCAA probation, was dealt a show-cause penalty for recruiting violations, and was fined and reprimanded by the Southeastern Conference for his role in a benches-clearing fight.
Mullen has acknowledged the landscape in college football is changing.
The burgeoning transfer portal forces coaches to continually re-recruit their own players and there are also the undetermined challenges regarding name, image and likeness earning potential. And the coronavirus pandemic exposed college athletics for having an overspending financial model that’s capable of crumbling on short notice.
“College football as we know it will be very different over the next several years,” Mullen said before last week’s Cotton Bowl. “I don’t want to say it’s going to be better, worse. It’s just going to be different than what a lot of college football is used to. The world is ever-changing.”
While Mullen has had success, he has not publicly commented on reports of his desire to possibly leave.
The Gators are 29-9 since Mullen took over for fired coach Jim McElwain following the 2017 season. He signed a six-year, $36.6 million contract that made him the 10th-highest paid coach in college football in 2020. But Mullen hasn’t received a raise or an extension during his three years on the job, though athletics director Scott Stricklin made it clear he was working on an extension and raise for Mullen when COVID-19 essentially shut down Florida’s athletic department for months.
Vols CB Thompson declares for draft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has declared early for the NFL draft, saying he feels ready for the challenge as he tries to fulfill his lifelong dream. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback started 28 of 31 games and has eight career interceptions.
Daniels stays at Georgia; 2 teammates to turn pro
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will be returning for another season between the hedges.
Daniels said he’s coming back to the Bulldogs after starting the final four games of the 2020 season. Georgia won them all to finish 8-2, including a victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.
The quarterback revealed his plans as two teammates said they’re heading to the NFL. Defensive end Malik Herring and center Trey Hill said they will give up their remaining eligibility to enter the draft.
Herring is a senior who totaled 20 tackles in 10 games this season, including two sacks. Hill became the third Georgia underclassmen to enter the draft. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound junior followed junior cornerback Eric Stokes and sophomore outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.
Ex-Badgers QB Coan transferring to Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan said he’s transferring to Notre Dame.
Wisconsin disclosed two weeks ago that Coan had entered the transfer portal. Notre Dame and Wisconsin are scheduled to face each other on Sept. 25 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
Notre Dame’s 2021 roster was lacking a proven quarterback. The Fighting Irish need to replace three-year starter Ian Book, whose college career ended Friday with a 31-14 loss to Alabama.
Coan made 18 starts for Wisconsin from 2018-19 but injured his right foot in preseason practice this year and underwent surgery. The 6-foot-3 senior suited up for Wisconsin’s final three regular-season games but didn’t play. Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz had taken over as the Badgers’ starting quarterback.
In other transfer news:
West Virginia: Mountaineers quarterback Austin Kendall plans to play elsewhere next season. West Virginia spokesman Mike Montoro confirmed that Kendall has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database.
Kendall came on in relief of Jarret Doege in the second half of the Liberty Bowl and threw two touchdown passes to lead the Mountaineers (6-4) to a 24-21 victory over Army.
Kentucky: Quarterback Terry Wilson said he will enter the NCAA transfer portal for his final season of eligibility after leading the Wildcats to two bowl wins in three years.
Wilson helped Kentucky beat No. 24 North Carolina State 23-21 in last weekend’s Gator Bowl to cap his comeback from a season-ending left knee injury in the second game of 2019. Two years ago, Wilson guided Kentucky past Penn State in the Citrus Bowl to complete a 10-win season, its first since 1977.