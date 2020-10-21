College football notes: LSU bans Beckham for two years

Chadwell told his players before kickoff that if they took care of business, they would get ranked.

Steady success has long been a trait of the school with an enrollment of about 11,000 students during its relatively short football history. The program began in 2003 and made the FCS playoffs three years later. It received national exposure when it hired former TD Ameritrade CEO Joe Moglia as its head coach in 2012 — and continued winning.

Moglia led the Chanticleers to three Big South Conference titles and four FCS playoff trips, spending much of the 2015 at No. 1 in the FCS rankings as it prepared for competition in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Gamecocks get waiver for wideout Brooks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will get a much needed boost to its passing attack with the NCAA approving transfer receiver Jalen Brooks to play immediately.

Brooks is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior who played his first two seasons at Wingate, an NCAA Division II school. He had transferred to Division I Tarleton State before heading to the Gamecocks.

The NCAA initially denied Brooks’ request. He and South Carolina appealed and the waiver came through Wednesday.