College football notes: LSU bans Beckham for two years

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU has self-imposed penalties for NCAA rules violations by the football program that include a reduction of scholarships and a two-year ban from its athletic facilities for Cleveland Browns star and former Tigers receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to a report by Sports Illustrated.
LSU acknowledged it was working the NCAA and had self-imposed penalties, but provided no other details.
“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program,” LSU senior associate athletics director Robert Munson said.
The NCAA is not required to accept self-imposed penalties and could add to LSU’s punishment.
Sports Illustrated reported LSU was working with the NCAA on three separate potential football violations, including a Level III (considered minor) violation for Beckham’s handing out of about $2,000 worth of cash to Tigers players on the field after last year’s College Football Playoff national championship game.
LSU and the NCAA have also been looking into a more serious violation stemming from a booster funneling $180,000 to the father of former LSU player for a no-show job during 2012-17. Those allegations came to light during a federal case against an LSU booster, who pleaded guilty to stealing $550,000 from a Baton Rouge-based charity.
LSU self-imposed a reduction of eight football scholarships over two years for the Level I football violation, Sports Illustrated reported.
Sports Illustrated also reported LSU was self-imposing recruiting restrictions on coach Ed Orgeron for a Level III violation of impermissible contact with a recruit.
The NCAA is also investigating LSU basketball and coach Will Wade, a former VCU coach, for recruiting violations that were uncovered during an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.
Ranking lifts Coastal Carolina’s profile
A few things have changed for Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell since his team’s first national ranking.
There have been many well-wishers and increased media obligations this week, so “I went and got a haircut,” he said Wednesday.
The Chanticleers (4-0) entered the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history at No. 25. They were a Football Championship Subdivision power that routinely made the playoffs before moving to the Sun Belt three years ago. The milestone came after defeating their first nationally ranked opponent in then-No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette, 30-27, last Wednesday night.
Chadwell told his players before kickoff that if they took care of business, they would get ranked.
Steady success has long been a trait of the school with an enrollment of about 11,000 students during its relatively short football history. The program began in 2003 and made the FCS playoffs three years later. It received national exposure when it hired former TD Ameritrade CEO Joe Moglia as its head coach in 2012 — and continued winning.
Moglia led the Chanticleers to three Big South Conference titles and four FCS playoff trips, spending much of the 2015 at No. 1 in the FCS rankings as it prepared for competition in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Gamecocks get waiver for wideout Brooks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will get a much needed boost to its passing attack with the NCAA approving transfer receiver Jalen Brooks to play immediately.
Brooks is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior who played his first two seasons at Wingate, an NCAA Division II school. He had transferred to Division I Tarleton State before heading to the Gamecocks.
The NCAA initially denied Brooks’ request. He and South Carolina appealed and the waiver came through Wednesday.
Brooks is expected to be on the field when the Gamecocks (2-2) play at LSU (1-2) on Saturday night. He caught 52 passes for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons at Wingate.
Gators plan return
to facility Monday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 10 Florida is planning to start returning to its football facility Monday, nearly two weeks after the program shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Coach Dan Mullen, one of more than two dozen Gators who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, sounded congested as he said the team had a new positive Wednesday.
“We’re trying to see now if any new case could have been from the original spread on the team or if these are individuals kind of not following the kind of the quarantine procedure or just going out and getting it on their own because there’s no football going on right now,” Mullen said.
Mullen remains isolated at home, living mostly in his bedroom and adjacent office. His wife and kids have tested negative repeatedly, he said. His wife, Megan, temporarily moved to another part of the house.
The Gators (2-1) host Missouri (1-2) on Oct. 31, a game initially set for this Saturday. LSU-Florida, initially scheduled for last weekend, was postponed until December.