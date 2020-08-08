The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of the pandemic.
“I’m heartbroken we are in this place,” MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said.
With the MAC’s 12 schools facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols, and the uncertainty that campuses can be opened safely, the conference’s university presidents canceled all fall sports — including soccer and volleyball — and said they would explore making them up in the spring season.
A move to the spring, however, could also prove costly without revenue generated by football media rights deals and ticket sales.
“It would be naive to say that you don’t give thought and consideration to what the financial ramifications or any decision are, but this was a health and well-being decision first and foremost,” Steinbrecher said.
He added the decision was unanimous among the membership.
“It’s a bitter one, but we believe it’s the right one based on the medical advice we’ve been getting from our medical advisory board,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football’s preseason, telling its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin. The conference said Saturday all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working out in just helmets. The Big Ten regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 5.
“We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all,” the conference said. “As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.”
And more players announced they were opting out of the season, notably Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman. The junior is a potential early-round NFL draft pick who had 10½ sacks last season. He said he is declaring for the draft.
Steinbrecher said the conference will make every effort to provide opportunities in the spring for fall sports teams and the decision only effects fall sports, not basketball or others that begin in the second semester such as baseball, softball and lacrosse.
MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference games. Kent State alone had more than $5 million in so-called guarantee games canceled. Whether they can be recouped and when is still to be determined. Without that revenue, the strain became too great of trying to keep players and staff safe during a pandemic.
Colorado State players back coach against racism claims
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Several Colorado State players released a shared statement on social media to support coach Steve Addazio and dispute accusations against the program.
The Rams have paused all football activities after a recent investigation started by the president of the university into the program’s handling of COVID-19 cases uncovered allegations of racism and verbal abuse toward athletes.
The players addressed several issues, including the allegations of racism and verbal abuse they said are “patently untrue.”
Director of athletics Joe Parker said Friday that he asked president Joyce McConnell to expand the investigation she announced Tuesday to include a review of the athletic department and football program.
