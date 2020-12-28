College football notes: Notre Dame's Owusu-Koramoah, a former Bethel standout, named to first-unit defense of AP All-America team

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a former standout at Bethel High School in Hampton, on Monday was selected for the first-unit defense on The Associated Press All-America team.
Owusu-Koramoah, 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, added the AP honor to the Butkus Award he won last week as the nation’s top college linebacker. He also has been named to All-America first units by ESPN, CBS Sports and The Athletic. He registered 56 tackles, forced three fumbles and made an interception this season.
Virginia Tech junior offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw was named to the second-unit offense. He became the first Hokies player since to earn an AP All-America spot since Tremaine Edmunds was named a third-team All-American in 2017. It was also the highest placing on an All-America team since David Wilson in 2011, who was also named to the second-unit offense.
Darrisaw has announced he will forgo his final year of eligibility to pursue entry into the 2021 NFL draft.
Darrisaw has played in 34 games during his two-year career at Tech.
Top-ranked Alabama placed five players on the first-unit offense, including Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith.
Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.
Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation.
Florida’s Kyle Trask was selected second-team quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third-team quarterback. Lawrence, the likely first pick in the next NFL draft, made the AP All-America team for the first time in his career.
No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: Running back Travis Etienne made the first team as all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the past two seasons.
Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.
Florida will lack top four receivers in Cotton Bowl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 10 Florida will be without its top four pass catchers in the Cotton Bowl against eighth-ranked Oklahoma.
Receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney said Monday they are skipping the game in Arlington, Texas, to prepare for their NFL futures. Fellow receiver Jacob Copeland said he won’t make the trip after testing positive for COVID-19. All-America tight end Kyle Pitts opted out of the bowl hours after the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Their absences leave Florida trying to replace four guys who combined to catch 174 passes for 2,778 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2020. Justin Shorter, Xzavier Henderson and Trent Whittemore are expected to get extra playing time in their place.
Elsewhere
Stanford: Wide receiver Simi Fehoko is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Fehoko finished his Stanford career with 62 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns in 22 games. He was named a first-team all-Pac-12 player this season by The Associated Press after catching 37 passes for 584 yards and three TDs in six games.
Northern Illinois: Rocky Lombardi, who started six games at quarterback for Michigan State this season, said he is transferring to Northern Illinois.
The Iowa native was a redshirt junior this fall and has two more seasons of eligibility because the 2020 season doesn’t count against any players’ eligibility clocks.
Lombardi completed 53.5% of his passes this season for 1,090 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. After throwing for 642 yards and six touchdowns in the Spartans’ first two games, including a victory over Michigan, he threw only two more touchdown passes — both in an upset of Northwestern — in the next four games while getting picked off seven times and completing 43.9% of his throws.