College football notes: Notre Dame's Owusu-Koramoah, a former Bethel standout, named to first-unit defense of AP All-America team

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation.

Florida’s Kyle Trask was selected second-team quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third-team quarterback. Lawrence, the likely first pick in the next NFL draft, made the AP All-America team for the first time in his career.

No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: Running back Travis Etienne made the first team as all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the past two seasons.

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.

Florida will lack top four receivers in Cotton Bowl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 10 Florida will be without its top four pass catchers in the Cotton Bowl against eighth-ranked Oklahoma.