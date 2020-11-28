College football notes: Virus puts Buckeyes' season in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State officials say they are unsure when the team can practice again, let alone play next week at Michigan State, after an outbreak of COVID-19 put the third-ranked Buckeyes’ Big Ten title hopes in danger.
“I have no clue what this afternoon or tomorrow will bring or next week will bring,” athletics director Gene Smith said Saturday.
Ohio State canceled its Saturday game at Illinois on Friday night. Across college football, 19 of the 58 games originally scheduled for this week were called off because of COVID-19 issues.
The Buckeyes’ disruption could be the most significant, impacting the Big Ten and national championship race.
If Ohio State (4-0) cannot play its final two regular-season games it would likely not reach the minimum number (six) required to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game. An earlier Buckeyes game was canceled because of a COVID outbreak at Maryland.
This time Ohio State has the outbreak. According to Dr. Jim Borchers, Ohio State’s team physician, the program had virtually no positive tests this season until Wednesday’s testing.
Borchers said the percentage of positive individuals among Ohio State players and staff hit one of the Big Ten’s warning “guideposts” on Friday night, leading officials to cancel Saturday’s game at Illinois.
One of the positive tests was coach Ryan Day, who wouldn’t have been on the sideline even if the team had gone to Champaign, Ill.
Day participated in a Zoom call with the reporters Saturday and said: “I’m resting comfortably, but I have an extremely heavy heart.”
Ohio State’s final regular-season game is Dec. 12 against Michigan, and the Buckeyes could play another on Dec. 19 even if they are not eligible for the Big Ten title game.
Ohio State has paused all football activities.
Female kicker makes Power Five history
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sarah Fuller was playing around with a teammate a couple months ago when she kicked a soccer ball through the uprights from 45 yards away. She joked about being able to kick a football with teammates during the Southeastern Conference soccer tournament.
On Saturday, she made history.
Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked off for Vanderbilt to start the second half at Missouri, a moment that may take some time to soak in for her.
“I just think it’s incredible that I am able to do this, and all I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there because there were times like I struggled in sports,” Fuller said. “But I am so thankful I stuck with it, and it’s given me so many opportunities.”
Fuller kicked with a holder rather than using a tee in a designed squib kick, and the senior sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was pounced on by Missouri’s Mason Pack. Fuller didn’t get any other opportunities in Vanderbilt’s 41-0 loss to Missouri.
Buffalo back runs for eight TDs, 409 yards
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jaret Patterson tied an FBS single-game record with eight rushing touchdowns and had the second-biggest rushing total with 409 yards to help Buffalo beat Kent State 70-41 on Saturday.
Patterson reached the TD mark set by Illinois running back Howard Griffith on Sept. 22, 1990, against Southern Illinois. He came within 18 yards of Samaje Perine’s single-game rushing record of 427 yards for Oklahoma against Kansas on Nov. 22, 2014. Patterson carried it 36 times for an 11.8 yards-per-carry average against the Golden Flashes.
Patterson is the first Division-I player to rush for more than 300 yards in consecutive games since Texas star Ricky Williams did it in 1996. Patterson ran for four touchdowns and 301 yards — a school record until Saturday — in a 42-17 win last week against Bowling Green.