College football notes: Virus puts Buckeyes' season in jeopardy

One of the positive tests was coach Ryan Day, who wouldn’t have been on the sideline even if the team had gone to Champaign, Ill.

Day participated in a Zoom call with the reporters Saturday and said: “I’m resting comfortably, but I have an extremely heavy heart.”

Ohio State’s final regular-season game is Dec. 12 against Michigan, and the Buckeyes could play another on Dec. 19 even if they are not eligible for the Big Ten title game.

Ohio State has paused all football activities.

Female kicker makes Power Five history

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sarah Fuller was playing around with a teammate a couple months ago when she kicked a soccer ball through the uprights from 45 yards away. She joked about being able to kick a football with teammates during the Southeastern Conference soccer tournament.

On Saturday, she made history.

Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked off for Vanderbilt to start the second half at Missouri, a moment that may take some time to soak in for her.