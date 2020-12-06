College football roundup: Alabama holds No. 1 for fifth straight week

Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football rankingsl.
The Crimson Tide were the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams were unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll.
Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M to round out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots.
Alabama’s poll appearance streak passed Florida’s run of 209 under Steve Spurrier from 1990 to 2002. Next is Florida State’s streak of 211 during the Bobby Bowden era from 1989 to 2001. The record belongs to Nebraska at 348 from 1981 to 2002.
BYU was the only top-10 team to lose, falling in a thriller at Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Cougars dropped six spots to No. 14 and the Chanticleers jumped three spots to No. 11.
Late Saturday
No. 1 Alabama 55, LSU 17: Quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith connected eight times for 231 yards and three touchdowns, including two scoring passes longer that 60 yards, and Alabama rolled to a road victory over LSU (3-5, 3-5) to clinch the SEC West and lock in a date with No. 6 Florida in the conference title game.
Najee Harris rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries for Alabama (9-0, 9-0).
No. 9 Miami 48, Duke 0: D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score while Miami (8-1, 7-1 ACC) posted its first road shutout in 20 years by beating Duke (2-8, 1-8), marking a successful return from a two-week pause amid positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines.
No. 13 Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14: Spencer Rattler threw two touchdown passes, and the Sooners defeated visiting Baylor (2-6, 2-6) to earn a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2) lost its first two conference games before winning six straight to earn the right to play Iowa State in the title game scheduled for Dec. 19.
California 21, No. 21 Oregon 17: Chase Garbers threw for a touchdown and ran for a short score, Muelu Iosefa made a late fumble recovery, and California (1-3) handed Oregon (3-2) its second straight loss with a Pac-12 home decision.
No. 21 Oregon (3-2) got the ball back with 2:01 left and Tyler Shough marched the Ducks down the field, but his team gave the ball away again in what has become a pattern for the Ducks this season.
Notes
South Alabama: Coach Steve Campbell was fired after a 29-0 loss to rival Troy on Saturday.
Campbell went 9-26 in three seasons at South Alabama. The Jaguars ended the season with a 4-7 record.
Texas: Football activities were paused after three players and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday after getting home from a win at Kansas State.
The players and staff were not identified. Texas said all of them tested negative on Friday and went to the game. They tested positive after the team returned home. All will be tested again Monday and Tuesday before the program will determine when team activities can resume.