College football roundup: Alabama holds No. 1 for fifth straight week

Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football rankingsl.

The Crimson Tide were the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams were unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll.

Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M to round out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots.

Alabama’s poll appearance streak passed Florida’s run of 209 under Steve Spurrier from 1990 to 2002. Next is Florida State’s streak of 211 during the Bobby Bowden era from 1989 to 2001. The record belongs to Nebraska at 348 from 1981 to 2002.

BYU was the only top-10 team to lose, falling in a thriller at Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Cougars dropped six spots to No. 14 and the Chanticleers jumped three spots to No. 11.

Late Saturday